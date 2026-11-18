India has strongly condemned a missile attack on a Panama-flagged LPG tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which left one Indian crew member missing and two others injured. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 21 Indian nationals from the vessel have been safely evacuated to Khasab in Oman, while search and rescue operations are still underway.

The attack on MT Tara Gas on November 16 (Monday) has raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and civilian seafarers in one of the world’s busiest and most sensitive maritime trade routes.

The Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16. The vessel had 24 Indian seafarers among its 25-member crew.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that 21 Indian nationals had been safely brought ashore at Khasab. Two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing.

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“We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026,” the MEA said.

“Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing,” it added.

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Who is the missing crew member?

The Ministry of External Affairs has yet not released the name, age, rank, hometown or any other personal details of the missing Indian crew member. Authorities have also not said whether the person was injured, fell overboard during the attack or became separated from the vessel during evacuation.

The Indian Embassy in Oman is coordinating with Omani authorities as part of the ongoing search and rescue operation. New Delhi has not yet shared an update on the progress of the search or the condition of the two injured seafarers.

India’s rescue efforts

The MEA said Indian diplomatic missions are actively involved in relief operations following the attack.

“Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities,” the ministry said.

India also thanked Oman for its immediate assistance. Khasab, located in Oman’s Musandam region near the Strait of Hormuz, has served as a key evacuation point for crew members affected by maritime incidents in the area.

“We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts,” the MEA said.

India said repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the region are deeply worrying and put civilian crews at serious risk.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers,” the MEA said.

New Delhi demanded an end to attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure. It also called for the restoration of safe and uninterrupted navigation through international waterways.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.

Government monitoring the situation

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said authorities were continuously monitoring the situation and were in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the Panama-flagged tanker Tara Gas, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, had been targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

“IMPORTANT UPDATE on Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries,” the minister said.

The minister’s post appeared to reflect the initial assessment after the incident. The MEA’s later statement said two Indian crew members were injured and one remained missing.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ In a distressing development, the Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. While 24 crew members have been safely accounted for, one Indian seafarer remains missing. We are urgently coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue authorities to locate our missing seafarer and ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of the rescued crew members. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 17, 2026

Growing security concerns

The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Oman and Iran that carries a major share of global oil and liquefied gas shipments.

Reports said at least four oil tankers were damaged over the past 24 hours. The Iranian Navy said a fourth tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern part of the Strait.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the Iranian Navy’s Public Relations department said the tanker had been travelling through a restricted area east of the Strait with its navigation systems switched off.

“The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires,” the statement said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Iranian Navy also warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordinating with the country’s armed forces.

Another tanker attacked near Khasab

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an attack on a tanker about seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman.

According to UKMTO, all crew members were accounted for. However, the agency said the extent of damage to the vessel was not immediately known.

The latest incidents follow reports from Iranian naval forces that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Indian seafarers at risk

The attack has once again highlighted the dangers faced by Indian seafarers working on international cargo vessels, tankers and commercial ships passing through high-risk maritime zones.

India has a large number of citizens employed in the global merchant shipping industry. The government’s response shows concern that escalating tensions in the region could endanger civilian crews and disrupt international trade.