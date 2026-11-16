Mumbai region’s sea views could soon share space with floating billboards up to 40 feet wide. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has invited bids for 15 such hoardings, eyeing at least Rs 4.79 crore in annual licence fees, according to an Indian Express report.

The proposal has drawn objections over waterfront views and marine life. It covers 10 locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with four hoardings along Mumbai’s coastline and 11 around Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Alibag.

Tenders were issued on November 13 and 14, with bids due by November 27, the report added.

Two locations account for 43% of fees

The revenue estimates show how much the board expects to earn from advertising near key transport links. Two hoardings each near the Vashi and Airoli road bridges carry minimum annual licence fees of Rs 1.02 crore per location.

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According to the report, these four structures together account for Rs 2.04 crore, about 43% of the total minimum fees. The remaining 11 account for Rs 2.75 crore. Competitive bidding could push the amounts higher.

Mumbai’s proposed sites are Juhu beach, Worli Jetty, Lotus Jetty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Other locations include Mumbra Creek bridge, two stretches of Vasai Creek and Mandwa terminal in Alibag.

Mounted on floating barges, each hoarding could measure up to 40 ft by 40 ft, providing 1,600 sq ft of advertising space. Their size makes their placement particularly relevant to concerns about obstructed waterfront views.

Sea views feature in MMB’s own guidelines

The debate also brings attention to safeguards in the board’s published advertising policy.

MMB’s Advertisement Guidelines, 2018, revised in February 2019, prohibit hoardings that obstruct views of the sea, sunrise or sunset from locations designated for such viewing. They also require prior written permission and bar structures that interfere with traffic visibility.

The restriction is specific to designated viewing locations. It does not, by itself, establish that the proposed hoardings violate the guidelines. It does, however, make the choice of sites an important question alongside the revenue projections.

Four in Mumbai, 15 across the region

Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane had earlier said only four floating hoardings were envisaged in Mumbai’s waters, including two near the Sea Link. He said he would not support initiatives harming the marine environment or waterfront views, Indian Express reported. That assurance concerned Mumbai’s waters; the 15-hoarding tender programme covers the wider metropolitan region.

Nevertheless, opposition to waterfront advertising extends beyond the number proposed. In an October letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray wrote: “Aesthetics over cartels must be the norm, but sadly this decision chooses contractors over aesthetics,” according to IE.

Awaaz Foundation’s Sumaira Abdulali warned that artificial lighting could affect marine organisms, including plankton at the base of the marine food chain. “Even a single billboard on the water is one too many,” IE report quoted her as saying.