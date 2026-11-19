Anthropic raised $81.3 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), selling 980 million shares of Class A common stock and valuing the AI company at around $1.5 trillion.

The higher-than-expected price points to strong investor interest in AI companies, even as concerns about a possible AI bubble and uncertainty in the stock market continue to worry investors.

The San Francisco-based company, which makes the Claude AI chatbot, is set to make its Wall Street debut on Thursday, November 19. Its shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘ANT’.

Anthropic had initially planned to offer 825 million shares in the IPO. However, in its official announcement on Wednesday, the company said the offering would consist of 980 million Class A shares. Of these, 956,351,354 shares are being sold by Anthropic, while 23,648,646 shares are being sold by existing shareholders.

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The company will not receive any money from the shares sold by these existing shareholders.

The IPO is expected to close on November 20, subject to the completion of the required formalities. Anthropic has also given underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 147 million Class A shares.

Anthropic IPO: Strong investor interest despite market uncertainty

Anthropic has decided to move ahead with its IPO despite several concerns among investors.

These include market volatility, the possibility of stricter regulations under a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing public opposition to artificial intelligence.

The market has also been dealing with uncertainty following the downfall of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. His exit came amid reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

Despite these concerns, investors have shown strong interest in Anthropic’s public offering.

“This is strong appetite for this major AI IPO in Anthropic, and it’s a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia. The pricing shows strong demand among investors,” said Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co. in a statement to AP.

Anthropic’s rival, OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT, is not planning to go public until next year.

IPO gives Anthropic a way to raise money without taking on more debt

The IPO comes at a time when Anthropic is facing huge spending requirements and has already borrowed heavily to fund its growth.

The company has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it has described as “substantial” in its financial filings. Anthropic is also not profitable under standard accounting rules, raising questions about its ability to repay the interest and principal on its borrowings.

The company currently has enough cash to meet its needs. However, it could use up that money quickly if it cannot raise additional funds, given its plans to spend heavily on computing power and infrastructure.

Anthropic has already signed leases and other agreements that will require it to spend $900 billion on computing power and infrastructure over the coming years. This includes $70 billion that it expects to spend over the next 12 months.

Anthropic employees and founders could benefit from the IPO

The public listing will also allow Anthropic employees to start selling the company shares they have already earned and are allowed to sell. Many employees could become millionaires as a result.

The IPO could give Anthropic access to enormous amounts of money, helping it expand its business and compete more aggressively in the AI market.

It could also add billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, who co-founded the company.

When will Anthropic shares start trading?

Anthropic announced on November 18 that it had priced its Class A common stock at $83 per share.

The shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol ‘ANT’. The offering is expected to close on November 20, provided the usual closing conditions are met.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statement for the shares effective on November 18.

The final prospectus will be available through Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the firms handling the offering.

The company also clarified that its announcement does not amount to an offer to sell shares or an invitation to buy them. The shares cannot be sold in any state or jurisdiction where such a sale would be against securities laws before the required registration or approval.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.