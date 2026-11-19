The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, November 18, after rising for two straight sessions this week. The Sensex closed 500.38 points lower, or 0.61%, at 82,031.81 points and the Nifty ended 159.45 points lower, or 0.63%, at 25,227.95 points on Wednesday.

The following stocks will be in focus on Thursday, November 19, on key business updates:

Coal India

The Coal India share price will be in focus as the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields will open for subscription on Thursday.

Physicswallah

Physicswallah expects its revenue to increase to around Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore by FY30, from Rs 3,900 crore in FY26. It expects revenue to rise at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between FY27 and FY30.

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The company sees two-thirds of revenue from the online business by FY30. It expects Pre-Ind AS earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 20% by FY30.

NALCO

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RUSAL for collaboration in the recovery of the critical mineral Scandium from Red Mud. The partnership is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange and evaluation of viable pathways for scandium recovery from Red Mud. RUSAL is among the leading companies in the global aluminium industry and the world’s largest producer of low-carbon aluminium.

Sky Gold and Diamonds

Sky Gold and Diamond’s board approved the raising up to Rs 1,800 crores through one or more public or private offering including through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

Supreme Petrochem

The GST Department of Mumbai conducted an investigation at Supreme Petrochem’s Mumbai office on Wednesday. As per initial assessment, the company does not expect the outcome of the investigation to have any material impact.

Aavas Financiers

Aavas Financier’s board approved increasing the prime lending rate by 20 basis points to 17.90%, with effect from December 4.

South Indian Bank

The bank raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenures, with effect from Friday, November 20. South Indian Bank’s revised MCLR rate now ranges from 8.25% to 9.55%.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra increased the overnight MCLR by 80 bps to 7.75%, with immediate effect. It raised the one-month MCLR by 50 bps to 8.30%. The three-months MCLR has been raised by 25 bps to 8.60% and the six-months rate was raised to 8.85% from 8.65%.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.