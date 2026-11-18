India’s space industry is moving beyond its reputation for low-cost and reliable launches. The next opportunity lies in becoming a trusted global supplier of the engines, satellites, payloads, electronics, ground systems and data services that make space missions work.

The country’s real advantage may no longer be simply putting objects into orbit. It lies in designing, manufacturing, qualifying and supporting the critical hardware the world needs—while offering an alternative to supply chains increasingly constrained by capacity, cost and geopolitical risk.

In conversation with The Financial Express Digital, industry executives from Astrophel Aerospace, Pixxel and EON Space Labs believe India can build a full-stack space manufacturing ecosystem. But they caution that the country must first strengthen precision prototyping, testing, qualification, export financing and consistent quality systems.

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The market gap

The global demand for satellites, launch vehicles, specialised payloads and space-based data is growing rapidly. Yet the existing supply base—dominated by established Western companies and, increasingly, Chinese suppliers—cannot always deliver at the speed, scale and political comfort that many customers require.

This creates a market gap. Countries and companies need more satellites for communications, Earth observation, navigation, climate monitoring, defence and scientific research. They also need propulsion systems, optical payloads, sensors, onboard electronics, ground stations and data platforms.

At the same time, many customers are looking to reduce dependence on a small number of suppliers. Geopolitical tensions, export controls and long procurement timelines have made supply-chain resilience a major concern.

India can position itself as a reliable, non-aligned partner. It has decades of space engineering experience, a large technical workforce, a growing private manufacturing base and the credibility of ISRO’s long record in developing and operating complex space systems.

The opportunity is not merely to make components cheaper. It is to offer complete, dependable subsystems and mission-ready technologies that global customers can integrate into their programmes.

India’s structural advantages

India’s strength begins with its engineering talent. The country has a deep pool of aerospace, mechanical, electronics and software engineers, along with a manufacturing ecosystem that has expanded significantly over the past five years.

It also carries the advantage of ISRO’s heritage. Decades of experience in satellite development, launch vehicles, mission operations and space science have created a base of practical knowledge that private companies can now build upon.

Cost remains an advantage, but it is no longer the main selling point. Indian firms can combine competitive costs with agility, customisation and faster development cycles. This allows them to respond to customer-specific requirements rather than simply manufacturing to fixed specifications.

Pixxel founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said India’s advantage goes beyond price.

“India’s competitive advantage goes well beyond cost. We have a strong foundation of engineering talent, decades of experience developing complex space systems, and a growing ecosystem of private companies capable of taking technologies from design through manufacturing, integration and deployment,” Pixxel CEO Ahmed said.

“What makes this particularly valuable is the ability to combine deep engineering expertise with agility,” he added.

India’s emerging reputation as a dependable, non-aligned partner could also help it win business from countries and companies seeking alternatives to concentrated supply chains.

Astrophel: Building propulsion in-house

Astrophel Aerospace’s experience shows how Indian companies are moving from dependence on imported components to developing critical systems themselves.

Co-founder and COO Immanuel Louis said the company initially struggled to find suppliers willing to manufacture just one or two prototype parts. Aerospace components often involve complex geometries and tight tolerances, requiring specialised programming, tooling and machine setup.

“Busy manufacturers often prioritise larger orders, while suppliers capable of quickly turning an engineering drawing into a precision prototype can be expensive,” Louis said.

The company faced this challenge while developing a valve assembly that was not available locally. An imported option was quoted at Rs 25 lakh. Astrophel developed an in-house alternative for around Rs 2 lakh.

“Bringing machines and engineering capability in-house helped us gain control over manufacturing and iteration,” Louis said.

For Louis, accessible precision prototyping is essential if India wants to become a serious global aerospace supplier.

“For India to become a global aerospace supplier, accessible precision prototyping must be part of the supply chain, alongside scalable production,” he said.

Astrophel’s experience also highlights the difficulty of moving from a working prototype to a repeatable product. Global customers require qualification evidence, traceability, reliable delivery and long-term support—capabilities that take time and investment to build.

“Competing globally also means responding quickly to different customer needs, taking ownership of complete subsystems and moving efficiently from design to qualification and production,” Louis said.

Pixxel: From satellites to data products

Pixxel represents a different part of India’s space-manufacturing story: building complete satellite systems and turning them into commercial data products.

The company is developing high-resolution hyperspectral satellites and the infrastructure needed to manufacture and operate them. Its MegaPixxel facility in Bengaluru brings satellite assembly, integration and testing under one roof.

Ahmed said the facility helps Pixxel strengthen control over critical stages of spacecraft development.

“At Pixxel, our experience building and operating satellites has reinforced the importance of developing domestic manufacturing and testing capabilities alongside a dependable network of specialised suppliers,” he said.

Pixxel’s journey—from early technology demonstration missions to the Firefly hyperspectral constellation—has given it experience across satellite design, manufacturing, mission operations and commercial data delivery.

Ahmed said the bigger challenge for Indian companies is moving from supplying components to taking end-to-end responsibility for entire systems.

“Companies need to develop their own intellectual property, establish manufacturing and quality processes, build customer relationships, and demonstrate that their technologies can perform reliably in orbit,” he said.

For global customers, technical capability alone is not enough. Flight heritage, consistent delivery, compliance with international requirements and long-term support are equally important.

EON: Miniaturised optics for satellites

EON Space Labs is focused on another critical layer of the space value chain i.e., miniaturised imaging systems and optical payloads.

The company’s MIRA optical payload demonstrates how Indian deep-tech firms can develop specialised products for satellite applications while meeting global requirements. Its successful deployment also shows that Indian companies can move beyond component-level participation and deliver mission-ready technologies.

Co-founder Punit Badeka said India’s opportunity extends far beyond launch capabilities.

“From precision optics, imaging payloads, sensors and advanced electronics to onboard computing, thermal management, testing infrastructure and ground-based systems, there is significant potential for Indian companies to become integral suppliers to the global space industry,” Badeka said.

He said indigenous development of critical technologies is central to India’s next phase of growth.

“Our work in miniaturised space imaging systems, including the MIRA optical payload, demonstrates how Indian deep-tech companies can develop specialised products for satellite applications while addressing global requirements,” he added.

Badeka cautioned that building this ecosystem will require sustained investment in research and development, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, reliable material sourcing, quality certification and stronger industry-academia collaboration.

“Equally important is creating opportunities for Indian suppliers to integrate with international satellite manufacturers and space programmes,” he said.

What still needs fixing

India’s space supply chain has advanced significantly, but key gaps remain in space-qualified components, advanced sensors, specialised electronics, and high-reliability subsystems. Many of these technologies are still sourced from international suppliers, leading to longer procurement cycles, export-control constraints, and supply-chain uncertainty.

Key challenges:

Component depth : India needs stronger domestic capability in specialised, space-grade components and subsystems.

: India needs stronger domestic capability in specialised, space-grade components and subsystems. Scale and reliability: Moving from mission-specific production to consistent, high-volume manufacturing requires rigorous qualification, traceability, testing infrastructure, and sustained supplier investment.

Moving from mission-specific production to consistent, high-volume manufacturing requires rigorous qualification, traceability, testing infrastructure, and sustained supplier investment. Export readiness: Indian space companies need long-term capital, predictable domestic demand, clearer regulation, streamlined export frameworks, and international partnerships to compete globally.

According to Ahmed, the next phase of growth will depend on deepening specialised component manufacturing, expanding qualification and testing capacity, and enabling suppliers to deliver repeatable, high-volume production. Because space businesses have long development cycles, industrial capability must be built well before commercial returns arrive.

What India needs by 2030

Industry leaders say India needs a more predictable commercial environment to convert technical capability into global market share.

What companies need

Astrophel: Time-bound approvals, accessible precision prototyping and testing facilities, support for qualification and certification, and government procurement that gives startups a credible first customer.

Pixxel: Long-term capital, deeper domestic supply chains, and stronger integration with global markets.

Louis said policy should help companies move from developing technology to delivering repeatable products at scale. Pixxel also views the IN-SPACe-led public-private partnership for India’s national Earth-observation constellation as important because it enables private firms to build and operate complete space infrastructure.

Ahmed said that by 2030, India should create an ecosystem where domestic companies can independently develop, manufacture, qualify, and deliver sophisticated space systems to customers worldwide.

The global pitch

The message from India’s private space companies is consistent: the country must sell capability, reliability and complete mission support—not just low prices.

Astrophel’s pitch is direct: “Buy from India because we can develop complete subsystems around your mission, own the engineering and support the hardware throughout its life, not because it’s cheap,” Louis said.

Pixxel’s version is broader: “Buy from India because we can engineer, build, and deliver world-class space systems with the technical depth, reliability, and agility that global missions demand, not simply because we can do it at a lower cost,” Ahmed said.

EON Space Labs puts it another way: India should not only launch satellites for the world, but also build the optics, instruments, electronics and systems that power them.

“That is where a much larger and more sustainable industrial opportunity lies,” Badeka said.

If India can combine its launch advantage with dependable manufacturing, qualified components and globally trusted systems, it could move from being a low-cost launch destination to a serious industrial power in the global space economy.