NBFCs across India have lost more than Rs 300 crore amid a spate of cyberattacks targeting non-banking financial companies. A government advisory flagged the severity rating as ‘critical’ last month — noting that threat actors may have used AI to cover their tracks. The affected companies include 12 NBFCs in Delhi-NCR alone that have lost over Rs 65 crore to hackers in the last three months.

“All of them are related to the creation or procurement of mule accounts where the defrauded money has been transferred,” a senior Delhi Police officer told Indian Express.

The officer said FIRs filed by the companies were part of more than 150 complaints filed by NBFCs across India during the same period. The Delhi Police have so far arrested 20 people — detecting and seizing ₹18 crore out of ₹65 crore before it left the mule accounts as cash or crypto.

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12 NBFCs lose Rs 65 crore in 3 months

One of the first cases in Delhi involved Hero FinCorp, which lost a whopping ₹12 crore on August 17 through 317 transactions. According to the police the money was diverted using at least 165 IP addresses from a whitelist.

According to an Indian Express report, three NBFCs lost a combined sum of Rs. 7.25 crore across 652 transactions during the last 2 weeks of September. The scam appeared to pick up pace in October, with seven NBFCs losing rupees 41.02 crore through several thousand transactions. The report also flagged a case lodged on November 3 after an NBFC lost ₹5.10 crore.

The National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit also flagged the cyber attack trend earlier this month — noting that “use of Agentic AI Framework makes the attack possible at machine speed”. The money is quickly transferred to mule accounts that can be spread across multiple banks and allow withdrawal through IMPS and NEFT.

“Then the perpetrators delete records and hide their tracks so that investigation becomes difficult,” the advisory warned.

Using AI for fraud

According to a CERT-In advisory, the fraudulent transactions carried dummy reference identifiers, exceeded per-transaction limits, and credited funds to attacker-controlled mule accounts across multiple banks. It added that analysis of the attacks indicated “the possible use of AI-assisted offensive tooling” — with the interval between initial compromise and fraudulent fund transfer reducing significantly in recent incidents.

“They send the payout command from a cloud server the NBFC’s firewall already trusts, so the request goes through as if it were routine. Many of the targeted firms are small and have gaps in their software, and fraudsters are now using AI tools to do this faster and in bulk,” a senior officer told Indian Express.

Officials told the publication that hackers typically used malware to breach the front end of NBFC apps. This typically remained in the system for 7 to 8 days — helping the fraudsters identify commands required for the system to disburse loans. Delhi police officials warned that some of these companies could have gaps in their software systems that allowed malware to enter.

“Threat actors compromise internet-facing applications, exposed APIs, and privileged endpoints, steal payment aggregator/gateway and partner bank API credentials, and invoke disbursement/fund transfer APIs directly from within the entity’s own whitelisted infrastructure. This completely bypasses application-level controls such as loan creation, KYC, sanction beneficiary verification, balance sufficiency, and per-transaction limits,” CERT-In warned in early October.

Exploitation of exposed internet-facing applications and application server middleware vulnerabilities.

Abuse of deprecated, unauthenticated or unused APIs with unrestricted file-upload functionality.

Use of stolen long-lived static API tokens hard-coded in source code.

Supply-chain compromise of source-code repositories via forged commits.

Exploitation of plaintext credentials in configuration files, source code or databases.

Access to applications and remote services lacking MFA.

The incidents are often detected later since many smaller NBFCs have a “reconciliation time period” after which they check the status and approval of loans. The Delhi Police also highlighted a case from October that saw an NBFC duped of ₹3 crore. Officials said the investigation found that a Chinese AI platform named CyberStrikeAI was used to send command scripts to the NBFC.

“Post-compromise, attackers establish persistence via web shells and backdoors, conduct reconnaissance of payment databases and API integrations, steal payment aggregator/gateway and bank API credentials, and directly invoke disbursal/fund-transfer APIs to execute unauthorized transactions,” the CERT-In advisory added.