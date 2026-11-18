The Maharashtra government has declared four additional talukas drought-hit following deficient rainfall, taking the total number of affected talukas in the state to 308 out of 358.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the state cabinet’s drought relief sub-committee, chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya, news agency PTI reported. The newly declared drought-hit areas include Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, Dindori in Nashik, and Wada and Vikramgad in Palghar.

Bawankule directed guardian secretaries to visit districts across the state and assess the ground situation before the legislature’s winter session next month. Officials have also been asked to conduct a detailed survey of other talukas where demands for drought declaration have been raised.

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These include Hatkanangale, Gadhinglaj, Kagal and Karveer in Kolhapur district. The findings will be submitted at the next meeting of the sub-committee.

“Guardian secretaries will assess the situation against all prescribed drought parameters and submit their reports to the chief secretary,” PTI quoted Bawankule as saying.

He added that the government would issue an order within the next one or two days detailing 10 measures to tackle water scarcity.

Maharashtra drought relief: Rs 83 crore allocated for water projects

The state government has allocated Rs 83.18 crore for 212 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission across 13 talukas. Once completed, these projects are expected to reduce dependence on water tankers in the villages concerned.

The government has also made Rs 400 crore available for retrofitting works. Officials informed the meeting that pending dues of Rs 349 crore for water scarcity-related works would be released through supplementary demands by the end of December.

Bawankule directed officials to increase the number of agencies carrying out recharge shaft works, establish quality standards and empower district collectors to facilitate their implementation.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik flagged the worsening water situation in Dharashiv, an aspirational district, where water stock was reported at just 5.34%. He reportedly called for a special meeting to prepare a water management plan covering the next eight to 10 months.

Maharashtra to redraw Rs 5,000-crore water conservation plan

The drought relief sub-committee also discussed restructuring the Rs 5,000-crore plan of the Soil and Water Conservation Department.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that the existing plan be scrapped and a fresh one prepared in view of the drought situation. Bawankule said the revised plan should give priority to severely affected talukas, particularly in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

A standard operating procedure for the new plan is expected to be finalised within the next one or two months.

The minister also called for water conservation works across districts on the lines of the Shirpur model to improve groundwater levels. Officials from the soil and water conservation and water resources departments have been directed to deploy machinery for desilting lakes and ponds, with district collectors being empowered to take up the work.

The rural development department has been asked to prioritise village ponds and storage tanks.

Fodder measures, farmer incentives also discussed

The government has also directed district-level agencies to promote maize and sorghum cultivation under the VB-G RAM G scheme to ensure adequate fodder for livestock. Orders have been issued to encourage fodder cultivation along lake banks as well.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne raised the issue of incentives for farmers who regularly repay their loans. Officials informed the meeting that the incentive amount would be provided after April 1, 2027.

Sarnaik also suggested examining whether privately owned wells in urban areas could be transferred to municipal corporations instead of being used commercially, allowing them to be tapped to address water shortages.