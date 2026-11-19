When Anthropic goes public, investors will be looking at billions of dollars in shares, the fortunes of its seven founders and the people who stand to benefit from its stock market debut. However, there is a larger angle about who really owns the AI company and, more importantly, who gets to call the shots.

The seven co-founders hold roughly 240 million Class A shares each. Some executives and directors are retaining their shares and others have indicated an interest in buying more. However, the most unusual part of Anthropic’s ownership structure lies in two single shares. One gives a trust the power to appoint a majority of the board. The other, to be held by an entity called Founder LLC, will carry 50.1% of the company’s total voting power.Who holds what before the IPO, what will they retain afterwards, and how is control divided? Let us take a closer look.

The seven founders and their 240-million-share stakes

The seven co-founders are among Anthropic’s biggest individual shareholders. Each holds between 3.6% and 3.7% of Class A stock before the offering. They are also each selling 3,378,378 shares in the IPO. (Scroll for full table)

Advertisement

Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s chief executive, holds 240,637,980 shares ahead of the offering. After selling 3,378,378 shares, his holding will come down to 237,259,602. His ownership of Class A stock will fall from 3.6% to 3.2%.

There is a little more to his holding. The prospectus includes shares held directly or through trusts, along with options and restricted stock units. It also records irrevocable proxies that allow him to vote 4,621,120 shares held by donor-advised funds. Including these, his total beneficial ownership stands at 245,259,100 shares before the IPO and 241,880,722 afterwards.

His sister Daniela Amodei, Anthropic’s president and board chair, holds 241,408,940 shares ahead of the offering. After selling the same number of shares as her brother, she will hold 238,030,562. Her ownership will move from 3.6% to 3.2%. Her disclosed holding also includes options and restricted stock units held by her husband.

The other five founders have similar stakes. Tom Brown, the chief compute officer, holds 244,173,040 shares ahead of the IPO and will have 240,794,662 afterwards. Jack Clark, who leads the Anthropic Institute, goes from 242,271,840 to 238,893,462 shares.

Jared Kaplan, the chief science officer, holds 242,351,170 shares before the offering and will retain 238,972,792. Sam McCandlish, the chief architect, will move from 243,383,850 to 240,005,472 shares. Christopher Olah, who leads interpretability research, goes from 242,882,420 to 239,504,042.

Each founder’s holding includes 2,185,400 options and 639,500 restricted stock units. After the IPO, each will have 1.6% of Anthropic’s total voting power through their individual holdings.

Krishna Rao keeps his nearly 95 lakh shares

Anthropic’s CFO Krishna Rao is among the insiders who are not selling shares in the IPO. His holding stands at 9,497,900 Class A shares before the offering and remains exactly the same afterwards.

The prospectus also shows his ownership as less than 1% at both stages. However, the nearly 95 lakh shares are not all shares held outright. Only 153,960 are held by Rao. Another 7,843,940 are options that can be exercised within 60 days of September 30, 2026. A further 1.5 million are options held through a trust he controls.

Rao joined Anthropic in April 2024 after serving as CFO at Fanatics Commerce and Cedar. He also held several roles at Airbnb.

Reed Hastings holds shares, but a fund may buy more

Reed Hastings, the Netflix co-founder and Anthropic’s lead independent director, has 9,410 shares through restricted stock units.

However, there is a separate potential investment involving a donor-advised fund he established. The fund has expressed non-binding interest in buying up to $300 million worth of Anthropic shares in the IPO.

Christopher Liddell and the proposed $3-million purchase

Christopher Liddell, an Anthropic director and former CFO of Microsoft and General Motors, also holds 9,410 shares through restricted stock units.

The prospectus records that Liddell and his wife have expressed interest in buying up to $3 million worth of IPO shares through a trust.

There is a difference between his proposed purchase and the one involving Hastings. The Liddells’ potential purchase would count towards Liddell’s beneficial ownership. His percentage ownership would rise from 0.0005% to 0.0007%.

Shareholder Shares before IPO Shares offered / sold Shares after IPO Additional proposed purchase Dario Amodei 240,637,980 3,378,378 237,259,602 — Daniela Amodei 241,408,940 3,378,378 238,030,562 — Tom Brown 244,173,040 3,378,378 240,794,662 — Jack Clark 242,271,840 3,378,378 238,893,462 — Jared Kaplan 242,351,170 3,378,378 238,972,792 — Sam McCandlish 243,383,850 3,378,378 240,005,472 — Christopher Olah 242,882,420 3,378,378 239,504,042 — Krishna Rao 9,497,900 0 9,497,900 — Reed Hastings 9,410 0 9,410 Up to $300 million Christopher Liddell 9,410 0 9,410* Up to $3 million Vas Narasimhan 176,050 0 176,050 — Yasmin Razavi 0 0 0 —

Vas Narasimhan’s 1.76 lakh shares

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, who joined Anthropic’s board in April 2026, holds 176,050 Class A shares.The number remains unchanged before and after the IPO. Of these, 169,770 shares are held through Bodhi LLC, which he controls. The remaining 6,280 shares are issuable when restricted stock units settle.

Yasmin Razavi has no shares in her own name

Yasmin Razavi, a general partner at Spark Capital, has no shares in her own name, according to the prospectus.

Spark Capital funds hold shares in Anthropic, but those investments are excluded from her personal beneficial ownership. Although Razavi is a managing member of the general partners of several of these funds, she expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of their holdings.

The real power lies in two single shares

The most unusual part of Anthropic’s ownership structure is not the millions of shares held by its founders. It is the power attached to two special classes of stock.

The Long-Term Benefit Trust holds just one Class T share. However, that single share generally gives the trust the power to elect and remove directors who make up a majority of Anthropic’s board. The share does not generally carry voting rights on matters put to shareholders.

Then there is Founder LLC. It holds no shares before the offering but will receive one Class F share after the IPO. This single share will carry a fixed 50.1% of Anthropic’s total voting power.

The seven co-founders are expected to sign the LLC agreement shortly before the registration statement becomes effective. Under the arrangement, each founder will get one vote in deciding how the Class F share is cast. Their individual Class A shares, meanwhile, will remain under their own control.

The founders will continue to hold substantial individual stakes, but the company’s governance structure also gives a trust influence over the board and puts a majority of voting power behind a single share held by Founder LLC.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

