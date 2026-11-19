Ipsita Dasgupta, SVP and MD, HP India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, is betting on AI-powered PCs to drive India’s next upgrade cycle. With HP retaining its market leadership at 29.4% in the June quarter, the company is counting on enterprise and SMB demand to sustain growth. This comes amid a changing PC market landscape, with rising component costs and supply-side pressures adding to the industry’s challenges. In an interview with Sudhir Chowdhary, Dasgupta discusses HP’s growth priorities and strategy. Excerpts:

How will AI reshape India’s PC market? Will AI-powered PCs drive a fresh upgrade cycle, or will high prices and limited awareness slow adoption?

AI will play an increasingly important role in the next phase of India’s PC market. As more AI processing moves on-device, PCs will become more intelligent and personalised, opening up new possibilities in how we work, learn and create. Consumers and enterprises want technology that

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keeps them future-ready. Nobody wants to buy a device today that risks feeling behind the curve in a few years.

Ultimately, however, AI has to deliver real value. People will upgrade when they see how it makes them more productive, creative and effective. Performance, design and form factor will continue to matter, but as customers experience what AI PCs can enable, these capabilities will increasingly influence purchase decisions and drive India’s next PC upgrade cycle.

What is driving PC demand in India today? Which customer segments offer the biggest growth opportunities for HP, and how are their needs changing?

PC demand has always been driven by three things – learning, earning and playing. Going forward, use cases across these areas will shape demand. Three segments will be particularly important: first-time PC buyers in households, MSMEs looking to digitise their businesses, and consumers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

We are focused on demonstrating the value PCs can deliver in each of these segments, whether in learning and earning for individuals or driving productivity and growth for small businesses. With AI, PCs can become an ally in both work and learning.

What new possibilities do AI-powered PCs offer consumers and businesses? How can HP demonstrate their practical benefits and convince customers that upgrading is worth the cost?

AI PCs are opening up opportunities across education, MSMEs and enterprises, from transforming learning to improving productivity. But technology alone does not drive adoption; people need to experience its value. In India, you don’t sell a PC in isolation. You demonstrate the value it creates, whether through education, skilling or income generation. That is why we are investing considerable time in helping customers experience these use cases first-hand.

Our 11 HP Connect centres have engaged over 4,100 MSMEs, helping businesses understand how AI can address their needs. The CII-HP Centre for AI is also taking practical AI training to over 7,000 MSMEs across 20 cities. In education, our four MahaAIShala labs in Maharashtra and our collaboration with CII and IIT Madras to skill over 100,000 STEM students are helping build AI readiness. When people experience these possibilities, the conversation shifts from the cost of technology to the value it creates.

What is holding back PC adoption beyond India’s major cities? How can HP address affordability and awareness to reach more consumers, students and small businesses?

As a country, we moved quickly to smartphones and built an ecosystem offering a wide range of services and capabilities on these devices. It is only now, with a greater focus on growth, that we are beginning to understand the gap created by relying on consumption devices rather than productive devices as our primary technology.

Picture this: you walk into a room where three children are sitting – one on a phone, one on a tablet and one on a PC. Which one do you think is learning? Which one is on social media or watching entertainment? Your instinctive response defines how we view productivity across devices.

We want to put productive technology in the hands of more people and demonstrate its value. HP has over 26,000 retail touchpoints, while HP Connect centres, designed to support MSMEs, are being expanded across tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Our Raipur centre, for instance, saw over 300 unique MSME visits in its first 10 months. The demand is already there. We need to bridge the gap by showing customers how PCs can add value to their everyday lives.

Businesses are investing in AI but often struggle to see tangible results. How can the right PCs help them improve productivity and get better returns on these investments?

Businesses will see real value from AI when it addresses a clearly defined problem and delivers measurable operational benefits. This is not something that can simply be explained; it needs to be demonstrated.

We have built an HP AI Accelerator that showcases industry-specific AI-at-the-Edge use cases across multiple sectors. The idea is to work with startups and ISVs that have compelling capabilities and enhance these solutions on HP devices, offering customers an end-to-end proposition.

The Accelerator is customer-focused. Businesses can bring us a challenge, and we work with our ecosystem of ISVs to identify relevant, deployment-ready solutions. We are also addressing India-specific requirements, including local-language and sovereign AI capabilities. The right PCs bring these capabilities into everyday workflows, helping businesses automate processes, analyse information faster and make better decisions. That is how we move beyond experimentation to tangible business outcomes.

How is HP adapting its PC portfolio to India’s diverse needs? How does the company balance innovation with affordability for different customer segments?

India is a diverse and growth-oriented market where people are constantly aspiring to move up. Our PC portfolio, channels and affordability programmes reflect these characteristics. I see HP as an ally to small businesses, workers, students and households. We complement our extensive portfolio with affordability options, particularly for first-time buyers and new-to-credit customers. Today, over 60% of our consumer business comes through these options, helping us make innovation accessible to more people.

What are HP’s key priorities for growing its PC business in India? Where do you see the biggest opportunities, and how important will India be to HP’s future growth?

India’s aspirations and dynamism are unlike anything we see elsewhere in the world today. As a nation, we have placed technology at the centre of our growth. Devices and AI at the Edge can unlock opportunities in areas that have traditionally been difficult to transform, particularly education, employability and skilling.

Working alongside businesses, governments, MSMEs and households, our ambition is to be an ally to the student, entrepreneur, worker and creator. We see an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth by making technology more accessible and helping people use it to achieve more.