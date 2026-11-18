Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said that India is “sitting on an economic disaster,” citing massive unemployment, a weak manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in the country’s education system.

Speaking at Columbia University in New York, Gandhi warned that India could face serious trouble if it continued on its current economic path. He argued that the country’s economic model had “stopped giving results almost a decade ago” and said small businesses, agriculture and manufacturing needed urgent rebuilding.

“The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That’s the reality of it. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India’s got a massive problem with its education system,” Gandhi said.

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Why young Indians are frustrated

Gandhi said a section of India’s youth, particularly those from middle-class families who have received formal education, is increasingly frustrated with the current state of affairs.

According to him, the main reason is that young people do not see a clear future for themselves.

“We’ve been studying this, we’ve been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves,” he said.

He said the younger generation was also questioning the career advice and experiences of their parents.

“So what they’re actually saying to their parents, and we’re hearing this from the parents, listen, You’re not successful, you don’t have a job, you can’t tell us to do what you did because it doesn’t work,” Gandhi said.

Manufacturing needs rebuilding

Gandhi argued that India cannot create enough jobs through the services sector alone. He said small and medium businesses and agriculture form the backbone of the economy and are essential for employment generation.

“The spine of the economy is small and medium business, which is the job creation engine, and agriculture. That is fundamental in India and required,” he said.

He alleged that the country’s manufacturing base had been weakened and said India could not develop successfully without rebuilding it.

“You cannot give enough people jobs through services. It cannot be done. You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we’ve just basically decided that we don’t need manufacturing,” Gandhi said.

“We cannot survive successfully without manufacturing, it just cannot be done,” he added.

Criticism of economic concentration

Gandhi questioned the lack of private investment in India and alleged that only a small number of large business groups were expanding, while smaller businesses were struggling.

“Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India, businesses that are growing in India called Adani and Ambani? Why is Tata literally being taken over by Mr Adani?” he alleged.

He claimed that the economic architecture built over decades had been weakened and called for it to be rebuilt.

Gandhi also spoke about growing concentration of wealth and political power in India. He said different groups, including adivasis, Dalits and farmers, had been resisting this trend in different ways.

“As power has been concentrating in India, different groups have been resisting at different levels in different places, and that has been going on for almost a decade now,” he said.

“There’s a massive concentration of wealth taking place in India, and huge disenfranchisement of people,” he added.

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Concerns over electoral process

Gandhi also alleged that electoral irregularities had undermined India’s democratic process. He said restoring the electoral system was necessary for meaningful politics to return.

“From the day your elections are rigged, the politics has stopped. There is no politics taking place. It looks like it’s taking place, but it’s actually not taking place,” he said.

He said the idea was to restore the electoral system, adding that without it “nothing is going to happen.”

Gandhi claimed that the Congress had gathered substantial evidence of electoral malpractice and said several people within the system were now coming forward with information.

“I see it with quite a positive light,” he said, while cautioning that the government could react aggressively as pressure mounted.

“If the pressure goes beyond a certain point… the government will react nastily … probably react violently and aggressively,” he said.

On Indian students abroad

Gandhi was also asked about the impact of tightening US immigration policies on Indian students hoping to study and work abroad.

He said the issue was relatively small compared with India’s larger employment and economic challenges.

“This is a very small percentage of the larger problem. It’s not that 30% of India is going out and getting themselves a job. One mustn’t get clouded about that,” he said.

While acknowledging that many Indian students had benefited from opportunities abroad, Gandhi said the focus should remain on fixing domestic challenges.

“India’s problem is much more basic. How do you make agriculture successful? How do you actually start production in India? How do you build a manufacturing sector? How do you build an education system that is efficient, effective, and not unaffordable? These are much bigger, broader questions,” he said.

Views on US and Europe

Gandhi also commented on recent political and economic developments in the United States and Europe. He attributed the Republican Party’s setback in the US midterm elections to rising fuel prices and said it reflected a decline in American power.

“Why did fuel prices in the United States shoot up? Because American power could not keep them down. America could not impose its will on an Iran. So what we are seeing is the rapid reduction of American power,” he said.

On youth unemployment in the US and Europe, Gandhi said countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain were facing more serious economic difficulties than India. He cited India’s lower costs and its ability to withstand economic hardships.

‘I am optimistic about India’

Despite his sharp criticism, Gandhi said he remained optimistic about India’s future. However, he warned that the country could not afford to waste time.

“I am very optimistic about India. I worry that we are wasting time. I worry that another 10 years of this, five years of this, we’ll really be in trouble. That’s what I think,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States. After his engagement at Columbia University in New York, he was scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on November 18.