A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker with three Indian crew members was targeted in a projectile attack on Wednesday, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on X on Wednesday. The vessel, MT Navig8 Messi, was struck in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️



On Nov 18, Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT NAVIG8 MESSI, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz.



All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe and… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 18, 2026

In the post, Sonowal confirmed that all three Indian nationals and the rest of the crew are safe and accounted for, with no serious injuries reported. One Indian officer has been shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation.

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“We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers,” the minister said.

This is the second incident on a ship with Indian crew in recent weeks.

Cargo Vessel sinking

Two Indian sailors were rescued after cargo vessel Al-Fatah sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Indian High Commission in Kenya said on Wednesday that a search is underway for a third Indian crew member who remains missing.

The High Commission of India in Nairobi is extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the safe repatriation of two Indian sailors rescued from the cargo vessel Al-Fatah, which sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A third Indian… pic.twitter.com/OplJMemL4R — India in Kenya (and Somalia) (@IndiainKenya) November 18, 2026

In a post on X, the mission in Nairobi stated that it is extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to bring the two survivors home. “It remains in close contact with the concerned authorities, the shipping agent and the rescued sailors to facilitate their repatriation and support ongoing efforts to trace the missing Indian crew member,” the High Commission said.

The mission did not specify when the vessel went down, what caused the sinking, or whether it was attacked. Details regarding Al-Fatah’s flag, ownership, and the nationalities of any other crew members were also not disclosed.

Conflict in Gulf region

The incident comes amid ongoing fighting between Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi-backed forces. The clashes have heightened security concerns for commercial shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

In July, the Houthis announced a blockade on Saudi-linked shipping through the strait following an escalation in fighting with Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. The group has since targeted commercial vessels it considers linked to Saudi Arabia, while warning of further action as the conflict continues.