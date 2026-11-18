Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the unprecedented participation of Indian investors in mutual funds reflects growing public confidence in the country’s economic future. He described the increasing participation of retail investors in capital markets as an encouraging sign.

In a message dated November 15 and shared during the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in Mumbai, Modi highlighted the crucial role of capital markets in driving India’s economic growth.

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“They (capital markets) are enabling enterprises to raise capital, expand their operations and participate in new opportunities for growth,” he said.

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Modi also highlighted India’s efforts to make its financial system more inclusive and efficient. The expansion of banking, insurance and digital financial services over the past decade has brought millions of citizens into the formal financial system, he said.

“Our digital public infrastructure, including the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) and UPI has demonstrated how technology can transform the delivery of financial services at an unprecedented scale,” he added.

The Prime Minister said easier access to investment platforms and technology-driven improvements in market infrastructure had helped broaden investor participation. India’s experience, he noted, demonstrated how financial inclusion and innovation could reinforce each other.

Turning to emerging challenges, Modi said artificial intelligence was transforming the global financial landscape, creating new opportunities for markets while raising concerns over cybersecurity, market integrity and investor protection.

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He emphasised that while technology may determine the pace at which markets evolve, trust would remain central to their growth.

Modi also underscored the growing global need to mobilise long-term capital for infrastructure, innovation, emerging technologies and sustainable development. He called for greater international cooperation, exchange of experiences and adoption of best practices to address the opportunities and challenges facing financial markets.

“India’s experience in combining technological innovation with financial inclusion and expanding market participation can contribute meaningfully to discussions (on the opportunities and challenges),” he said.