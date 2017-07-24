Uttar Pradesh RERA website launch on July 26

With less than a week remaining before the deadline for rolling out the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) expires, the Uttar Pradesh government is finally ready with the official website for the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority. (PTI)

With less than a week remaining before the deadline for rolling out the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) expires, the Uttar Pradesh government is finally ready with the official website for the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The portal would be launched on July 26. Announcing this at a CREDAI conference, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked all real estate developers to get themselves registered by July 31. However, developers have expressed apprehensions whether this is possible in such a short time.