The Indian economy likely grew at 7.7% in the July-September quarter, with high frequency indicators suggesting economic activity remained resilient despite fears to a slowdown in growth momentum amidst headwinds arising from the war in West Asia, according to an FE poll of 12 economists.

At 7.7%, the September quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be a tad lower than 7.8% in the June quarter and the 8.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Economists’ expectation for the July-September GDP growth, data for which will be released on November 30, is much higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 7.2% and also the finance ministry’s nowcast of 7.35% for the quarter.

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“Q2 GDP print could stay broadly in line with Q1 or even exceed it. Strong corporate profits and healthy high frequency indicators suggest a steady demand in H1,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. “Second half of fiscal year, however is likely to slow to sub 7% as El Nino hit, tighter monetary conditions and fading GST effect weigh,” Arora said.

Gross value added (GVA) is seen moderating slightly to 8.1% in the September quarter from 8.2% in April-June, according to the poll.

“The GVA growth estimates will be modestly pulled down by weaker net taxes minus subsidies, which we believe will be weighed down by relatively tepid GST collections, but subsidy payouts also moderated in Q3 2026,” economists at BofA Global Research said.

High frequency industrial and manufacturing indicators showed robust growth in the September quarter, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growing 7.3%, up from 6.2% in April-June.

Consumption indicators such as auto sales, power demand, and credit growth all held up in the September quarter, suggesting resilient demand

“India’s domestic demand cycle remained resilient in the second quarter, with consumption, public capex, and manufacturing providing a solid base despite external shocks,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.

“Service sector indicators, including credit growth and fiscal support, were supportive despite the partial pass-through of higher input costs. The impact of below-average rainfall is likely to be reflected in activity related to the winter crop rather than the kharif harvest,” Rao said.

According to BofA economists, agriculture sector growth is seen at 0% in July-September, while manufacturing should grow around 12% and construction activity at around 7%. “On the demand side, export growth likely weakened to 5%, while import growth likely rebounded on festive demand and resurgent energy prices,” BofA economists said in a report.

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If GDP does expand by 7.7% in July-September, growth in the first half of FY27 would average 7.8% while growth is expected to moderate in the second half of the year.

“We expect some moderation in the second half of the year as tighter policy conditions, the impact of high energy prices, and indirect tax-driven base effects come into play,” DBS’ Rao said.

The RBI projects FY27 GDP growth at 7.1%, with growth seen easing to 6.9% in October-December and 6.8% in January-March.