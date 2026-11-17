By Christina Titus & Abhijit Lele

After months of surplus liquidity fuelled by massive inflows through the FCNR(B) route, which reduced their dependence on bulk deposits, banks are once again scrambling for large-ticket funds. Intensifying competition to meet strong credit demand is pushing bulk deposit rates higher.

According to banking sources, bulk deposit rates have already risen by 50-100 basis points (bps), with further increases likely in the coming months as liquidity tightens and competition for deposits intensifies.

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Bulk deposits, defined as rupee term deposits of Rs 3 crore and above, compete directly with certificate of deposits (CDs) as a source of wholesale funding. With CD rates rising sharply, banks are being forced to offer more attractive rates on bulk deposits to retain existing institutional customers and attract fresh money.

The rise comes against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) shift to a calibrated tightening stance and expectations of further policy rate hikes. Banks have already begun raising retail term deposit rates, and the pressure to mobilise funds is now impacting the bulk deposit market.

Public sector bank executives said bulk deposit rates are poised to increase by another 50-100 bps as lenders compete for institutional funds in the second half of the financial year. The market is also pricing in another 25-50 bps increase in the repo rate, adding to the pressure on banks’ cost of funds.

“Bulk deposit and CD rates dipped when FCNR money was there. Now rates have started moving up again with tightening liquidity. In the absence of surplus liquidity, banks have no other option but to rely on bulk deposits,” said Alok Singh, treasury head at CSB Bank.

According to CRISIL, interest rates on six-month certificates of deposit (CDs) have surged 85 bps to 7.51%, while rates on six-month commercial papers (CPs) have risen 82 bps to 7.95%. The rating agency said the increase was due to the RBI’s 25-bps repo rate hike in October and declining surplus liquidity.

Although durable liquidity remains in surplus at the aggregate level, its distribution across banks is uneven. Smaller and mid-sized lenders that did not benefit significantly from the FCNR(B) inflows are facing greater funding pressures, prompting them to rely more heavily on bulk deposits.

Singh added the liquidity cushion provided by FCNR(B) deposits had disappeared sooner than expected. “We expected FCNR(B) liquidity to last till December. But because of some of the RBI steps, it has gone before that. So there is no FCNR money sitting idle now. Therefore, the system has moved again to where it was before FCNR,”he said.

Banks had received a massive influx of foreign currency deposits earlier this year. According to the RBI’s monetary policy report, gross inflows under the FCNR(B) scheme stood at $133 billion between June 8 and August 31, 2026. The inflows had temporarily eased liquidity pressures and lowered wholesale funding costs.

CRISIL expects financial conditions to remain volatile through the remainder of the fiscal year. Its Financial Conditions Index slipped from 0.5 in September to -0.1 in October, turning negative for the first time in four months. A negative reading indicates tighter financial conditions relative to the long-term average since April 2010.

The rating agency expects another 25-bps repo rate hike in December, with a further increase possible in February if inflation remains high. Soumyajit Niyogi, director, Core Analytical Group, India Ratings & Research, said banks could offer higher rates on bulk deposits to maintain relationships with institutional clients.