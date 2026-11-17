The government is bearing over ₹325 towards the supply cost of every 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder to keep cooking gas affordable, even as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) face mounting under-recoveries, which could increase to ₹370 per cylinder in December amid rising international prices.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the actual cost of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi stood at ₹1,267.24 as of November 13, against the retail price of ₹942. The difference of ₹325.24 is being borne by the government, the company said in a social media post.

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Eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) receive an additional ₹300 subsidy directly in their bank accounts, reducing their effective cylinder price to ₹642. This takes the total difference between the stated supply cost and the price paid by Ujjwala beneficiaries to ₹625.24.

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The government support comes as IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported combined cumulative domestic LPG under-recoveries of ₹67,888.91 crore as of September 30.

IOC accounted for ₹32,505 crore, followed by HPCL at ₹18,048 crore and BPCL at ₹17,334 crore, according to their financial disclosures.

The pressure is expected to intensify further. IOC Director (Finance) Anuj Jain recently said the company’s LPG under-recoveries could increase to ₹370 per cylinder in December from an estimated ₹309 in November. These stood at ₹229 in October and ₹184 in September.

“The Saudi CP has gone up to $756 per tonne,” Jain said during the company’s post-results analyst call, referring to the international LPG pricing benchmark.

HPCL separately estimated its November under-recovery at around ₹327 per cylinder, compared with ₹245 in October.

The Centre has approved ₹30,000 crore in compensation for public sector OMCs towards domestic LPG under-recoveries, to be disbursed over FY26 and FY27. This follows an earlier ₹22,000-crore compensation package in FY23.

The government’s support comes amid pressure on domestic LPG supplies and international procurement costs. Domestic LPG sales declined 13.5% year-on-year to 12.19 million tonne during the first half of FY27, while domestic production increased 25.16% to approximately 7.86 million tonne.

With international LPG benchmarks rising, the gap between supply costs and regulated selling prices continues to pose a financial challenge for state-run fuel retailers, despite government compensation and consumer subsidies.