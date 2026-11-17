India’s retail inflation rose to a two-year high of 6.1% in October. What’s worrying is the wholesale inflation also rose to the highest level in the new series at 12.3% in October. Speaking on the rising inflation trend, economists at Bank of Baroda, CareEdge and ICRA expect retail inflation to stay above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper tolerance limit amid El Nino concerns and geopolitical risks.

Bank of Baroda said, “We expect upside risks to CPI to continue from weather-related shocks, especially on food inflation front.” Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist of CareEdge Ratings, added that “CPI inflation is projected to peak in Q3FY27 and average around 5.0% for the full year.” Bank of Baroda expects CPI inflation to settle at around 5.2% in FY27, but sees risks tilted to the upside.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist of ICRA expects CPI inflation to average at approximately 6.2% in Q3FY27 before easing modestly thereafter as the adverse base effect dissipates. “However, risks remain tilted to the upside, reflecting the impact of the deficient and uneven monsoon, while crude oil prices remain a key monitorable,” ICRA said.

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Indicator October 2026 Retail inflation (CPI) 6.1% Wholesale inflation (WPI) 12.3% Food inflation 8.9% Core inflation 4.8%

Food inflation may rise further amid El Nino concerns

October’s reading was the highest since October 2024, with food inflation emerging as a major driver of the increase.

The Consumer Food Price Index rose to 8.9% in October, around 120 basis points higher than in September.

Bank of Baroda expects food inflation to intensify further, with weather conditions emerging as a key risk. “We see food inflation risks tilted to the upside primarily from weather related shocks,” the brokerage said.

El Nino conditions are likely to intensify in 2027. Reservoir levels in November were also lower than the corresponding period last year, raising concerns over Rabi sowing.

Food inflation expected to peak at 8.2%

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings said that the the food inflation trajectory will hinge on the progress of the kharif harvest and the pace of rabi sowing in the coming months. “We expect food inflation to remain elevated, peaking at 8.2% in Q3 FY27 and averaging around 6.4% in FY27,” Sinha added citing low reservoir storage, depleted soil moisture, and drought conditions across several states that pose further risks.

“The moderation in Brent crude prices following the US midterm election results is a positive. The result could support diplomatic engagement in West Asia once the new Congress convenes in January,” Sinha added.

AI boom could add to core inflation

Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, increased to 4.8% in October from 4.6% in September. “Core is facing upside risk especially from IT, health apart from the usual transport, restaurant and personal services components,” Bank of Baroda noted.

“Inflation in the IT category of core needs to be watched out amidst the current AI boom,” Bank of Baroda added.

The economists said companies have so far avoided passing on the entire increase in input costs to consumers to protect sales volumes. However, if demand remains strong, companies could start passing on some of these costs to protect their margins, adding to inflationary pressures.

RBI rate hike in December MPC

Bank of Baroda also said that RBI rate action might be on the cards. “For food inflation, the sharp stickiness in daily items of consumption such as milk and protein-based items apart from the usual volatility in vegetables and pulses, build up stronger case for rate action in December,” Bank of Baroda said.

ICRA expects 25 bps rate hike in December flagging more than 6% CPI inflation and GDP growth that is likely to ease only slightly in Q2 FY27 relative to the previous quarter while remaining above the 7.0% mark

“Thereafter, the trajectory of crude oil prices, which have cooled in the recent sessions, will be critical in shaping the need for and extent of additional rate tightening in 2027,” ICRA added.

RBI rate decision in focus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to meet from December 2 to December 4. All eyes are now on the policy decision, with inflation expected to remain above the 6% upper bound of the RBI’s tolerance band. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had already raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%.