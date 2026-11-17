NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Tuesday said India needs to sustain annual real GDP growth of 7-10% to achieve its ambitious target of becoming a $30-40 trillion economy by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision.

Addressing the NITI Aayog National Workshop on ‘Leadership as Mission’, Lahiri said the vision also envisages raising per capita income to $15,000-18,000, taking India beyond the World Bank‘s high-income threshold by the centenary of its independence.

Describing Viksit Bharat 2047 as a programme for systematic, target-driven economic transformation, he distinguished it from the Garibi Hatao slogan, which he said many consider to have been primarily political in nature.

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Lahiri identified digital public infrastructure as a key driver of this transformation, with priorities including expanding access to credit, integrating artificial intelligence into economic activity, improving MSME market access and moving beyond basic financial inclusion towards livelihood-led productivity.

The vision also includes 100% literacy, net-zero carbon emissions and life expectancy exceeding 80 years, with a focus on youth, women and farmers. Strengthening industrial capabilities through green energy, semiconductor manufacturing, modern logistics and global trade integration will also be crucial.

Reflecting on India’s transformation over the past 25 years, Lahiri highlighted major initiatives undertaken during the tenures of Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi. These included the Golden Quadrilateral, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, MGNREGA, the National Food Security Act and Aadhaar.

Under Modi, he cited UPI, the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) framework, direct benefit transfers and the expansion of the startup ecosystem, alongside major welfare programmes.

Lahiri also emphasised the transformative role of leadership, citing Lee Kuan Yew and Deng Xiaoping as examples of leaders who reshaped their countries.

He stressed that leadership matters at both the national and state levels, arguing that Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 should be included in any assessment of his leadership.

He urged bureaucrats, institutional heads, business leaders and elected representatives to embrace leadership as a mission rather than merely a means of earning a livelihood.