The production of horticultural crops, mainly including fruits, vegetables, spices, and flowers, was up 4.36% year on year at 386.92 million tonne (MT) in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry stated that the increase in the production of these crops was achieved despite the area under horticultural crops declining to 29.72 million hectares (Mha) in the 2025-26 crop year from 30.13 Mha in the previous crop year.

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Indian agriculture is witnessing significant and encouraging diversification, with farmers increasingly moving beyond traditional crops toward the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, plantation crops such as cashew, coconut and cocoa, as well as aromatic and medicinal plants.

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Estimates of higher horticultural crops come after the agriculture ministry lowered the foodgrain production target of 373.93 MT for the 2026-27 crop year, against an estimated output of 376.56 MT in 2025-26 due to a deficient monsoon. Officials said that for the past several years horticultural crops production has surpassed foodgrain production – rice, wheat, pulses, and coarse cereals.

The ministry stated that vegetable production is estimated to rise by 4.35% to 227.26 MT in the 2025-26 crop year, compared to the previous year. This is primarily driven by higher output of potato, tomato, brinjal, cucumber, cabbage, beans, and peas.

Potato output is estimated to increase to 65.5 MT, an increase of close to 12% compared to the previous year. Tomato output is estimated at 21.41 MT, an increase of 3.8% year-on-year. However onion production is estimated at 28.89 MT, a decline of 6.5% year-on-year.

Fruit production is estimated at 123 MT in the 2025-26 crop year, an increase of 4.6% year-on-year, primarily attributed to higher output of banana, mango, papaya, apple, pomegranate and jackfruit.

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Flower output is projected to rise by 14.45% to 4.88 MT in the 2025-26 crop year year-on-year. The output of plantation crops including arecanut, coconut, cashew, betel leaves and cocoa is estimated to increase by 7.5% to 18.2 MT in the 2025-26 crop year compared to the previous year.

According to an official note, the horticulture sector contributes about 33% to the agriculture gross value added (GVA) making a significant contribution to the economy.

The note stated that the increased demand for horticultural produce due to greater health awareness, rising income, export demands, and increasing population poses a challenge for further increasing the production and productivity of horticultural crops.