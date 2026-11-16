India could save ₹9.6 lakh crore annually on fossil fuel imports by FY2035 compared with its current trajectory if it accelerates electrification across transport, industry and households, supported by green hydrogen and bioenergy, according to a new report by Climate Compatible Futures. The study estimates that the country’s annual import bill could fall to ₹7.4 lakh crore, against ₹17 lakh crore under a business-as-usual scenario.

The report said faster electrification could reduce annual fossil fuel import expenditure by more than 40% from the FY2025 level of ₹12.5 lakh crore.

Under the accelerated scenario, electricity’s share of India’s total energy demand could rise from 29% in FY2025 to 54% by FY2035, compared with around 32% under the current trajectory.

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“India does not need to be persuaded to electrify. It is already doing it,” said Manish Ram, director, Climate Compatible Futures.

“The real question is whether it electrifies fast enough to change its import reliance. On the current path, electricity’s share keeps creeping up while the fossil fuel imports bill keeps growing,” he said.

The study estimates that the share of total energy demand met through imported fossil fuels could decline from 58% currently to 22% by FY2035, against 51% under business as usual.

By FY2045, accelerated electrification could raise electricity’s share of energy demand to 76% and eliminate direct fossil fuel imports. Under the existing trajectory, annual import expenditure could reach ₹23.3 lakh crore, nearly double the FY2025 level.

The projections cover direct imports of crude oil, natural gas and coal at constant FY2025 prices, excluding refined petroleum products. The zero-import scenario does not imply an end to fossil fuel consumption, with residual demand expected to be met through domestic production.

Transport offers the biggest opportunity to reduce crude oil dependence. The report estimates that 45% of transport fuel demand could shift away from fossil fuels by FY2035, led by electric two- and three-wheelers, buses, cars and freight vehicles.

The corresponding shift is estimated at 44% for residential and commercial consumption, 47% for agriculture and other uses, and 28% for industry. Industrial fuel substitution could increase to 61% by FY2045 through electric boilers, heat pumps, furnaces and green hydrogen.

The findings come amid rising energy import costs. According to the report, India’s crude import bill increased 48% year-on-year during April-August 2026 following shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Every few years, an oil shock somewhere else becomes a rupee crisis at home,” Ram said.

“Each unit of imported fuel replaced by electricity generated in India is a dollar outflow the country no longer has to finance,” he added.

The report said India’s energy transition was already gathering pace, with Indian Railways electrifying 99.6% of its broad-gauge network and electric vehicles accounting for 13.11% of vehicle sales in September 2026.

However, the accelerated pathway would require substantial electricity infrastructure expansion. Green hydrogen production alone would need an additional 2,726 billion units of electricity by FY2045.

The study recommended a national electrification roadmap, dedicated industrial electrification programmes, faster electric vehicle adoption, and coordinated investment in clean power, transmission, and storage.