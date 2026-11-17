The Centre is planning to extend domestic manufacturing requirements for batteries used in renewable power projects beyond those receiving government subsidies, potentially bringing a much larger number of solar, wind-solar hybrid and standalone battery storage projects under local content rules.

The power ministry has proposed changes to electricity procurement guidelines that would require battery storage systems used in these projects to comply with domestic content requirements prescribed by the government. The move could expand the market for Indian battery manufacturers as the country prepares to add large-scale electricity storage capacity.

The draft amendments cover four categories: solar power projects, projects combining wind and solar generation, renewable projects designed to supply electricity according to demand, and standalone battery storage facilities.

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The ministry has sought comments from stakeholders by November 25.

Currently, domestic manufacturing requirements for battery storage have largely been linked to projects receiving government financial assistance.

Under an existing scheme supported through the Power System Development Fund, battery storage projects must meet a minimum 20% domestic content requirement, calculated against the total project cost.

Separately, the Union Cabinet on November 4 approved a minimum 40% domestic content requirement for battery projects receiving support under a new ₹14,500-crore scheme.

The latest proposal seeks to go beyond these subsidy schemes, making domestic content compliance part of the broader rules governing renewable power and battery storage projects.

For solar projects, the ministry proposes that developers follow government directions on installing battery storage alongside solar plants and using domestically manufactured components.

The draft states that Central government orders and regulations concerning storage installations and “domestic content requirements for such ESS shall be complied with”.

However, solar projects could still be developed with or without storage, depending on the applicable government directions.

For wind-solar hybrid projects, the ministry has proposed a significant change in the existing rules. The provision that storage may be added has been replaced with wording that storage shall be added to the solar component, in accordance with government orders and regulations.

“Such energy storage shall comply with domestic content requirement, in accordance with central government order(s),” the power ministry’s draft states.

The ministry has also proposed domestic manufacturing requirements for projects designed to supply renewable electricity according to a specified demand schedule, rather than only when sunlight or wind is available.

“Such storage shall comply with the domestic content requirement, in accordance with the Order(s) issued by the central government,” the draft said.

For standalone battery storage projects, the ministry wants compliance with local manufacturing norms to be included in the documents inviting companies to bid for projects.

“Suitable provisions shall be made, in the RfS, for compliance of domestic content requirement for BESS project,” the draft stated.

However, the proposed amendments do not specify a new minimum percentage of locally manufactured components or identify which battery parts must be produced in India. These conditions would be determined through separate government orders.

The proposal comes as the government accelerates investment in electricity storage to support renewable energy generation.

The recently approved ₹14,500-crore scheme aims to support 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity during FY27-FY31, including 30 GWh of battery storage, 60 GWh of pumped storage and 2 GWh of other technologies. The government estimates investment of ₹97,600 crore under the programme.

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Battery storage allows surplus electricity generated by solar and wind projects to be stored and supplied when generation falls or demand increases.

Apart from domestic manufacturing requirements, the ministry has proposed changes to payment security arrangements for standalone battery storage projects.

“Payment towards the PSF shall be optional for BESSD,” the draft stated, referring to contributions by battery storage developers to a fund protecting against delayed payments.

Where collected, the contribution would be capped at ₹5 lakh per megawatt-hour of storage capacity, with instalments permitted.

The draft also proposes a minimum eight-year agreement for purchasing battery storage services, extendable depending on requirements.

The amendments are still under consultation and would take effect only after the revised guidelines are finalised and notified.