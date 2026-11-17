IIT Delhi has returned to the global top 200 in the QS World University Rankings – Sustainability 2027 even as domestic institutions continue to lag in areas such as health and wellbeing, impact of education and governance. The institute rose 11 places to 194th from 205th last year, retaining its position as the country’s highest-ranked institution.

India was the most improved among the five higher education systems with the largest representation in the rankings. Out of the 99 domestic institutions ranked this year, 38 improved their positions, 19 retained their ranks and 34 slipped. Eight institutions made their debut. This translated into a net improvement of 4% for India, while the US, the UK and mainland China recorded declines.

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IIT Kharagpur ranked second among Indian institutions at 224th followed by the University of Delhi at 237th. IIT Bombay slipped 32 places to 267th while Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) climbed 59 places to 293rd.

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Among Indian institutions featuring in the global top 500, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recorded the biggest improvement, climbing 192 places to 432nd spot. In all, 13 Indian institutions featured in the global top 500, up from 12 last year and five in the inaugural edition in 2023.

Performance was relatively stronger in social impact category where 65% of the domestic institutions recorded an improvement. Over 70% of universities also improved in equality and employability and outcomes. However, performance was weaker in environmental impact and governance, with a majority of institutions seeing their rankings decline in both categories.

“Sustainability is a top priority for IIT Delhi. We are a leader in sustainability education and research. The institute has constituted a Sustainability Task Force to guide and drive IIT Delhi’s transition towards a sustainable campus through coordinated action, measurable outcomes, and continuous monitoring,” said Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean of Planning and Head of the Ranking Cell at IIT Delhi.

Jessica Turner, CEO of QS said that Indian institutions had made progress in several sustainability measures but they continue to lag behind their global peers in some important areas. “The rankings also identify which areas universities need to focus on. In the case of India, its higher education system is behind peers on average in areas such as Impact of Education and Health & Wellbeing,” she said.

The QS rankings assess universities across social impact, environmental impact and governance, with social impact and environmental impact carrying a weight of 45% each and governance accounting for the remaining 10%.

Globally, Sweden’s Lund University retained the top position for the second consecutive year. ETH Zurich climbed nine places to the second spot followed by Canada’s University of Toronto at the third place.