India will face a 9.5% anti-dumping duty on certain cold-rolled flat steel products exported to the European Union, following a decision by the European Commission to impose duties on imports from five countries.

Japan has been assigned the highest rate of 27.9%, while duties on Taiwan range between 20.7% and 27%. The rates stand at 3% to 7.8% for Turkey and 16% for Vietnam, according to a Commission statement issued on Monday (November 16).

The move follows an investigation that found certain cold-rolled flat steel products from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam were being sold in the EU at dumped prices.

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India’s iron ore pricing under scrutiny

The Commission said it had established a “Particular Market Situation” in India, where government measures affected domestic prices of iron ore, a raw material used to produce steel.

Such a finding applies when conditions in an exporting country’s domestic market prevent a proper comparison between domestic selling prices and export prices, according to the Commission.

Under EU anti-dumping rules, the Commission can then construct the “normal value”, the benchmark used to assess dumping, instead of relying on domestic selling prices. The Commission said it took corrective measures to account for the market conditions identified.

A similar finding was made for Taiwan. The Commission said excess production capacity in China had led to increased Chinese cold-rolled steel exports to Taiwan, putting downward pressure on domestic prices and weakening Taiwanese producers’ profitability in their home market.