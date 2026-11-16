The rupee strengthened on Monday, supported by sustained inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), said currency traders. The currency appreciated by 32 paise to 93.93 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg.

Oil prices remained steady at $95.72 per barrel on Monday, staying below the $100-per-barrel mark, also providing support to the rupee.

So far in November, the rupee has appreciated by more than 1%, supported by FPI inflows, lower crude oil prices, and expectations that the West Asia conflict may soon end. However, on a year-to-date basis, the currency has fallen about 4.5% in 2026.

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“FPI inflows helped the rupee strengthen. These flows are expected to continue in the near term, but their sustainability needs to be closely monitored. While inflows have remained strong, the geopolitical situation remains a risk, which can push oil prices higher,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Bhansali expects the rupee to trade in the 93.50–94.50 range in the near term. “Any upside is likely to be capped by exporter and FPI dollar sales, while downside moves may be supported by importer dollar demand and possible RBI intervention.”

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“The revival in foreign inflows, the possibility of a moderation in crude oil prices and supportive RBI measures could collectively provide further support to the domestic currency. While 93.50 is likely to act as an immediate support, the rupee could witness a corrective pullback towards 94.50–95.00 in the near term. This would provide exporters with an opportunity to improve their hedge ratios and secure favourable conversion levels,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors.

However, such a corrective move is unlikely to alter the broader appreciation outlook, with the rupee potentially moving towards 93 by March, Pabari added.