The East Asia Summit (EAS) on Tuesday adopted a joint declaration committing regional countries to dismantle online scam centres, prosecute human traffickers and strengthen the rescue and repatriation of victims. This gives a regional push to India’s efforts to bring back citizens lured to Southeast Asia on fake job offers and forced to work in cyber fraud operations.

The EAS Leaders’ Statement on Strengthening Cooperation Against Online Scams and Related Offenses, adopted at the 21st EAS in Manila, places particular emphasis on the human trafficking dimension of cybercrime. It calls for coordinated action against criminal networks, including those recruiting and transporting people to scam compounds, and for the identification, protection and safe return of victims.

The declaration is significant for India, which has undertaken repeated diplomatic and consular interventions to secure the release of its nationals trapped in cybercrime centres in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 6,998 Indians were rescued from such centres in the three countries between 2022 and 2025. Many had been lured by fraudulent recruitment agents with promises of lucrative jobs in digital marketing, customer support and technology-related services, only to be forced into online fraud operations.

Advertisement

The declaration also calls for regional cooperation in screening, identifying, protecting and ensuring the safe and timely return of victims of scam-centre operations, besides reintegrating survivors of human trafficking. It also seeks to prevent their re-victimisation and continued exploitation. The provision recognises that people forced to participate in cyber fraud may themselves be victims of trafficking and exploitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the joint statement and proposed hosting an East Asia Summit Cyber Crime Conference at India’s National Forensic Sciences University to strengthen regional cooperation and build capacity to tackle the growing threat.

Beyond victim protection, the declaration seeks to strengthen the entire regional enforcement response. It encourages information-sharing among law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence units, telecom regulators and financial service providers, including joint investigations and coordinated operations against criminal networks.

It also calls for cooperation in tracing, freezing, seizing and recovering proceeds generated through online scams and money laundering. Countries are encouraged to share intelligence and best practices to dismantle scam centres and prosecute their organisers, recruiters and facilitators.

The statement further emphasises mutual legal assistance, extradition arrangements and judicial cooperation, including through the ASEAN Chiefs of Police (ASEANAPOL) and INTERPOL. Private-sector participation, particularly by banks, telecom operators and digital platforms, is envisaged to improve fraud detection and the exchange of information on emerging threats.

For India, these provisions could help tackle the entire recruitment chain, from fraudulent employment agents operating domestically to trafficking syndicates and scam-centre operators abroad.

The declaration builds on earlier regional commitments, including the 2024 Vientiane Declaration on enhancing law enforcement cooperation against online job scams, and recognises the importance of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Ha Noi Convention.