Ashok Leyland will appoint an independent agency to conduct a comprehensive review of the systems and processes at its material subsidiary, Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF), after the latter’s auditors flagged discrepancies in transactions and loan balances across various underlying systems.

“The current auditors of HLF have pointed out certain discrepancies in transactions and loan balances between the various underlying systems of the company,” Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive, Ashok Leyland, said during the second-quarter earnings call.

He, however, added that the impact of these discrepancies on the financial statements is currently not ascertainable. “The company is in the process of appointing an independent agency to conduct a comprehensive review of the related systems and processes,” he added.

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HLF, a non-banking financial company, had assets under management of around Rs 59,000 crore in FY26. The company is in the process of merging with NDL Ventures through a scheme of merger by absorption. The proposed merger received approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India earlier. Last week, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench also approved the merger, specifying that NDL would be the legal and accounting acquirer and the transferee company.

In their note to accounts, Ashok Leyland’s statutory auditors PwC said HLF was in the process of reconciling certain differences in loan balances between different underlying sub-systems. The impact of these differences, if any, on its financial results was currently not ascertainable.

“Consequently, the consolidated financial results have been prepared without recognizing any possible impact of such differences,” they noted.

The auditors, however, said these differences were unlikely to be significant enough to adversely affect HLF’s financial health, including its ability to service debt obligations, based on management’s assessment.

”I think we will need about four to six weeks. The board has decided to initiate a system audit, which is in place,” Agarwal said, adding that the company would provide an update on HLF’s financial statements once the comprehensive review was completed.

On the merger, Agarwal clarified that NDL would be the legal and accounting acquirer of HLF, as specified in the NCLT order. He said the legal and accounting processes were two separate streams.

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For accounting purposes, NDL treated the NCLT order as an adjusting event and undertook merger accounting in the second quarter in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards. This involved fair-valuing HLF’s assets and liabilities.

The legal process, however, requires a few more steps before the share swap and listing can take place. NDL will have to apply to the RBI for an NBFC registration and obtain a certified copy of the NCLT order before approaching the Registrar of Companies.

“I think that will take another four to six weeks, hopefully, maybe a little bit longer. By end of December, we hope that this legal part of the acquisition should also be through,” Agarwal said.