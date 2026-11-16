Sugar production in the ongoing 2026-27 season (October-September) more than doubled to 2.35 million tonne (MT) through November 15, from the year-ago level, mainly due to the early commencement of crushing in Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Monday.

The sugar output was 1.14 MT during the same period last year. So far 313 mills across key producing states have started sugarcane crushing operations.

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The sugar output in Maharashtra, the country’s biggest producer, rose more than threefold to 1.85 MT from 0.52 MT a year earlier. Mills in the western state began crushing from October 8, earlier than in other states, and 154 mills were operating as of November 15, against 132 a year ago.

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The output in Uttar Pradesh, the second-biggest producer, fell to 0.21 MT from 0.42 MT, with 80 mills operational compared with 88 a year earlier, ISMA stated.

“With fresh production gathering momentum across the country, domestic sugar availability remains comfortable, and the industry is well positioned to meet domestic consumption requirements while ensuring adequate supplies in the market,” Deepak Ballani, Director General, ISMA, said.

It stated that crushing operations in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are also progressively gathering momentum, with more factories expected to commence operations in the coming days.

The average retail price of sugar stood at Rs 60.54 a kg on Monday, up 31% year-over-year. The prices saw a moderate sequential rise of 4.7% compared to the previous month, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs’ price monitoring cell. In several centres, retail prices crossed Rs 65/kg in August.

The food ministry has fixed the domestic sugar sales quota at 1.3 MT for the second fortnight of November, 2026. This is the sixth fortnightly quota announced by the government since it shifted from the monthly allocation system.

The ministry also stated that mills violating the prescribed monthly stockholding limits or dispatches or sells sugar in excess of the domestic release quota allocated for a particular month, the excess quantity shall be deducted from the domestic release quota of the subsequent month.

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The country’s net sugar production for the current season is likely to fall significantly from 31 MT in the 202-26 season, as deficient rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka is expected to hit yields, industry sources stated.

To ensure adequate availability of sugar, in its latest tender to oil marketing companies (OMCs), the government has excluded the diversion of sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, and B-heavy molasses from the ethanol supply starting November 1, 2026.