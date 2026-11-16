India and Egypt may include provisions in their proposed trade agreement to facilitate access for startups in each other’s markets, including opportunities in government procurement and platforms to showcase their products and technologies, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Speaking at the India-Egypt Startup Forum in Cairo, Goyal said officials from both countries would work out a framework to ease the entry of startups into each other’s territories and enable them to explore business opportunities. The initiative could form part of the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) that the two countries are currently considering.

“We are looking at an agreement between Egypt and India for a PTA, possibly an FTA (free trade agreement) going forward. We will discuss the entry of startups in each other’s territories, how we can ease them and give them an opportunity to get into maybe government procurement or help them showcase their ideas,” Goyal said.

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He said officials would need to work out ways to allow startups from both countries to operate in each other’s markets and find opportunities to collaborate with businesses.

The proposal adds a new dimension to the broader trade engagement between the two countries.

India and Egypt have agreed to work on the terms of reference to examine the feasibility of a PTA or an FTA, aimed at improving market access and providing more competitive trading terms. Bilateral merchandise trade stood at $6.47 billion in 2025-26, with India’s exports at $3.87 billion and imports at $2.60 billion.

Goyal said the startup ecosystems of the two countries could complement each other, with collaboration helping entrepreneurs test ideas, attract investments and scale solutions across markets.

Suggesting areas for collaboration, Goyal identified fintech as a key opportunity, pointing to India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Egypt’s InstaPay. Co-development of interoperable payment systems, alongside the move towards local-currency trade in goods and services, could lower transaction costs and boost bilateral commerce, he said.

Agriculture and water management offer another area for joint innovation, particularly in precision irrigation, desalination and cold-chain infrastructure. India and Egypt could also collaborate in health technology, pharmaceuticals, affordable diagnostics and medical devices, with solutions serving wider markets in Africa and Asia.

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Goyal also proposed cooperation in technology-led heritage tourism, using augmented and virtual reality and smart travel platforms to enhance visitor experiences at sites such as Egypt’s pyramids and India’s Taj Mahal. Green technology and artificial intelligence, including green hydrogen and quantum computing, were other areas with potential.

The two governments have also been seeking to deepen business and technology links through a proposed India-Egypt Startup Partnership Agreement and the first bilateral startup forum. The broader engagement follows the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt in June 2023.