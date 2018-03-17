Indian Army inks MoUs with HPCL, NIEDO

The ceremony was held at Chinar Corps and was witnessed by Lt Gen AK Bhatt and Ajit Singh, Executive Director, HPCL and various other senior Army officials and civil dignitaries.

As part of Army’s sustained initiative to secure a better future for the Kashmiri youth, the Indian Army under the aegis of Chinar Corps has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with corporate partner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO).

The ceremony was held at Chinar Corps and was witnessed by Lt Gen AK Bhatt and Ajit Singh, Executive Director, HPCL and various other senior Army officials and civil dignitaries. Brig TM Pattanaik, Cdr, 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, 15 Corps on behalf of the Army signed the MoU with HPCL and NIEDO.

The Indian Army, after a detailed research and field work, has nominated a Kanpur-based educational trust named National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) which will provide quality faculty for professional coaching.

The Army will oversee the entire project including administration, logistics and security. The MoU signing ceremony officially launched the project. The first batch will commence from June 1.