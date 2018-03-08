Ducati bikes get cheaper by upto Rs 8.5 lakh: Monster 1200, 1299 Panigale R Final Edition prices slash with decrease in import duties

Ducati has just decreased the prices of its CBU models in India. The move has been taken by the company as a result of a decrease in import duties on CBU motorcycles. Ducati has slashed the prices of three models in India that go by the names Ducati Monster 1200, Monster 1200 S and 1299 Panigale R Final Edition. The two colour options of the Ducati Monster 1200 S viz Ducati Red and Liquid Concrete Grey are on sale with different prices, and hence, they receive a price cut on their respective tags. Starting with the Ducati Monster 1200, the motorcycle will now be available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 20.10 lakh as against its previous tag of Rs 23.40 lakh. Having said that, the motorcycle is now cheaper by Rs 3.3 lakh. The more premium Ducati Monster 1200 S in Ducati Red shade can now be yours for a price of Rs 24.63 lakh against its earlier price of Rs 28.68 lakh. That said, now you will save Rs 4.05 lakh on the price of the motorcycle.

Here are the exact price benefits that you will get on Ducati bikes after the cut in import duties:

Model name Price before Price after Benefit Ducati Monster 1200 - Ducati Red Rs 23.40 lakh Rs 20.10 lakh Rs 3.3 lakh Ducati Monster 1200 S - Ducati Red Rs 28.68 lakh Rs 24.63 lakh Rs 4.05 lakh Ducati Monster 1200 S - Liquid Concrete Grey Rs 28.79 lakh Rs 24.73 lakh Rs 4.06 lakh Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition Rs 60.39 lakh Rs 51.82 lakh Rs 8.57 lakh

The other colour of the said model, which is well known as the Liquid Concrete Grey will now set you back by 24.73 lakh and previously, it used to get retailed at a price of Rs 28.79 lakh, making you save Rs 4.06 lakh. Last, but definitely not the least, the Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition get the maximum price cut against its superlative tag of Rs 60.39 lakh previously. You can now take the motorcycle home at a price of Rs 51.82 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India). That said, the bike now goes cheaper by Rs 8.57 lakh.

It is not just Ducati but a couple of other manufacturers too, that have decided to pass on the import duty benefits to the customers. Yesterday, Indian Motorcycle slashed the prices of its multiple models by up to Rs 3 lakh. Expect an announcement from more manufacturers to come in the next few days.