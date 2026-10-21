Tesla Roadster reservations open in India, bookings start at Rs 50 lakh for Performance variant

For the Thrust variant that can do 0-100 kmph in 0.81 seconds booking amount is Rs 2.50 crore, but delivery timelines are unclear.

Tesla has opened reservations for its next-generation Roadster in India, with the Thrust configuration requiring a payment of about ₹2.50 crore. However, prospective buyers face uncertainty over when the electric sports car could reach Indian roads, with Tesla yet to announce a timeline for right-hand-drive production.

The reservation amount for the Performance configuration is Rs 50.06 lakh. Under the payment structure for India, customers must pay Rs 5.01 lakh upfront and the remaining amount within 10 days. The Thrust configuration requires the same initial payment, followed by Rs 2.45 crore within the same period.

Tesla describes the initial reservation payment as refundable. Reservations are not final until the balance is paid, and the company may cancel them if the deadline is missed.

Tesla Roadster: Production plans and India delivery uncertainty

Tesla’s official Roadster website lists the vehicle as a left-hand-drive model. The company has not announced a timeline for right-hand-drive production, leaving the India launch schedule uncertain. Final India pricing, specifications and delivery arrangements also remain unclear.

The Roadster is positioned as an electric performance car, with Tesla highlighting aerodynamic engineering and acceleration. Its Thrust configuration adds cold-gas thrusters to the rear of the vehicle, which the company says can deliver acceleration from zero to 60 mph in under one second. Tesla notes that availability depends on local laws and regulations.

Tesla Roadster variants: Performance, Thrust and Rocket

Tesla lists three Roadster configurations: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. The Thrust version adds acceleration thrusters, while the Rocket variant features a full flight system and is available by invitation only.

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Tesla says the availability of thruster functions depends on local laws and regulations. The company has yet to confirm which configurations and features will be available to Indian buyers. Production timing, local regulatory approvals and the availability of a right-hand-drive version remain key factors in determining when the Roadster could arrive in India.