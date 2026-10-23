BYD Denza luxury EV brand to launch on November 13

Chinese EV maker BYD will launch its luxury brand Denza in India on November 13, featuring the D9 luxury MPV and Z9 GT shooting brake, targeting the premium luxury EV market.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD will launch its luxury electric vehicle brand Denza in India on November 13, marking its entry into a premium segment in India.



The brand is expected to initially introduce two models, the Z9 GT full-size electric hatchback and the D9 luxury electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), according to sources.

Priced at around ₹1 crore (ex-showroom), the D9 will be positioned above the MG M9, which costs ₹79.95 lakh, but below the Toyota Vellfire, priced from ₹1.20 crore.

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The D9’s entry comes as the executive MPV segment sees fresh activity; with the MG M9 introducing an electric alternative and the Vellfire, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Lexus LM catering to chauffer driven buyers.

The Z9 GT, meanwhile, is an electric shooting brake-style hatchback that will give Denza a performance-oriented offering in the Indian market.

Sources said Denza models will initially be imported as completely built units (CBUs) and there will be dedicated Denza showrooms initially in the metro cities.



Founded in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz Group, Denza became wholly owned by BYD in 2024 after Mercedes-Benz exited the venture.

Denza will be one of two new vehicle brands expected to enter India in the final two months of the year. JSW Motors is also preparing to introduce its SUV line-up, developed in association with China’s Chery, with a multi-powertrain strategy, on December 4.