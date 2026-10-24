New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: The fast and the fluid

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V review covering price, performance, design, cruise control, ride quality and drawbacks as it takes on the Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache.

There is a sweet spot in the motorcycle space: the 150-180cc segment. It’s where practicality meets power without pinching a middle-class Indian’s pocket. Ruled by TVS Apache and Bajaj Pulsar for more than two decades, a challenger here is a mechanically solid product – the new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V – which we tested on ‘all roads, no roads’.

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The design

The design screams speed — it looks fast standing still, and it’s even faster on tarmac. With aggressive lines and sharp tank shrouds, it has a distinct streetfighter presence, and because of the novelty factor, it looks sharper than its rivals.

The top-end variant stands out with a body-coloured front alloy wheel paired with a coloured strip on the rear rim, giving it a unique contrast over matching wheels. It has modern essentials like a Type-C fast-charging port (for years, Hero was stuck with the ancient Type-A connector, and so this is a welcome change).

The riding posture

At 149 kg, the bike feels light. The upright riding posture is spot-on, keeping you comfortable whether navigating city traffic or making short highway runs. Constantly placing your feet on the ground during peak traffic won’t tire you out. The well-cushioned seat is neither too soft nor too firm, and is large enough to accommodate two adults.

The ride

It’s powered by a 163-cc 4-valve engine (17.1 PS and 14.6 Nm torque). Because of its light weight, initial acceleration is explosive. I opened the throttle carelessly in the first gear, and the front wheel almost lifted half-an-inch off the pavement. Hero claims a 0-60 km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds, making it the fastest in its segment.

Out on open highways, you’ll realise how refined the overall package is. Even past 80 km/h in top gear or at high RPMs in lower gears, the rear-view mirrors don’t vibrate. I once crossed 100 km/h on the highway, and the motorcycle felt planted and stable (though speeds above 100 km/h aren’t ideal for 160-cc machines). The exhaust note is deep and refined. Handling is nimble — I had to do sudden direction changes on the highway, and it felt effortless, thanks possibly to a well-tuned suspension setup with a rear monoshock.

A standout feature is the segment-first cruise control, which engages smoothly above 30 km/h, and is a boon for long-distance travel.

Although it isn’t an adventure tourer, I took it on a rocky trail, and the combination of its light weight, wide tyres, and instant power delivery made it handle the trail without much fuss.

The quirks

The Xtreme 160R 4V isn’t without minor flaws:

Engine feel: When I pushed the engine to its absolute upper limit, it started to feel a bit rough.

Ergonomic glitch: The side-stand hook is placed directly underneath the left footpeg, making it slightly cumbersome to extend with your boot.

No centre stand: The bike doesn’t have a centre stand (it only has the side stand) possibly to reduce weight, and while it helps in terms of performance, it might make routine maintenance such as chain lubrication, long-term storage, and parking in tight spots a bit tricky.

The verdict

Priced between Rs 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is feature-packed, though slightly pricier than competitors like the Bajaj Pulsar N160 (Rs 1.22 lakh onwards) and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Rs 1.2 lakh onwards).

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Overall, it’s a likeable machine, and mechanically advanced, but possibly Hero’s biggest hurdle isn’t the product itself – it is taking on deeply entrenched rivals like the Pulsar and Apache brands that have been etched in the minds of young riders.