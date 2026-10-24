The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that traffic restrictions and disruptions could affect business during the peak festive shopping season.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the proposed rally could disrupt commercial activity in wholesale and retail markets across central Delhi ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

In a letter to Gandhi, the traders’ body requested that the rally be rescheduled to a date after Bhai Dooj, which falls on November 10 this year. The organisation said the timing was a concern because Delhi’s markets typically witness heavy footfall in the days leading up to the festivals.

Goyal warned that the rally could affect business worth around Rs 10,000 crore during the festive period, according to the traders’ body.

Dhanteras alone accounts for Rs 25,000 crore in business: CTI

The CTI said Dhanteras, which falls on November 6, is one of the busiest trading days for Delhi’s markets. It estimated that business worth around Rs 25,000 crore takes place across sectors including gold and silver, utensils, electronics, clothing, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, furniture and gift items.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, followed by Bhai Dooj on November 10.

According to the traders’ body, festive purchases and sales begin well before the festival dates, making the period particularly important for retailers and wholesalers. It said restrictions on movement and access to markets during the rally could affect both traders and customers.

The organization’s warning of a potential Rs 10,000-crore business disruption is an estimate of the risk posed by the rally, rather than a confirmed loss.

20 wholesale and retail markets could be affected

The CTI said around 20 prominent wholesale and retail markets are located within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Dariba Kalan, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Tilak Bazaar, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Nabi Karim, Azad Market and Lajpat Rai Market.

The traders’ body warned that traffic diversions, barricading and possible metro station closures during the rally could disrupt commercial activity and make it harder for customers to reach these markets.

It also flagged the proximity of Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station to Ramlila Maidan, saying congestion and movement restrictions could inconvenience commuters and visitors travelling to Delhi for festive shopping.

Traders cite earlier losses from traffic restrictions

The CTI also referred to disruptions during October around Connaught Place, India Gate and other parts of central Delhi, claiming that traders had already suffered losses of approximately Rs 3,000 crore because of road closures and diversions.

The organisation said another disruption during the festive trading period could add to the pressure on businesses that depend on customer footfall and timely movement of goods.

However, the loss estimate was attributed to the traders’ body, and no independent assessment of the claimed losses was provided in the information shared.

CTI acknowledges right to hold rallies

While acknowledging the right of political parties to organise rallies and public meetings, the CTI appealed to Gandhi to consider the concerns of Delhi’s business community and reschedule the event.

The traders’ body said postponing the rally until after November 10 would help avoid a clash with the peak festive shopping period and reduce the risk of disruption to wholesale and retail markets.