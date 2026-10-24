D S Patidar is earning Rs 38 lakh a year and planning his retirement through EPF and NPS. His journey shows why a big salary, disciplined savings and a retirement calculator may not be enough to secure your future.

When I look at the financial journey of D S Patidar, a 28-year-old software professional from Indore, I see a young salaried employee who has already understood something that many people realise much later in life.

Saving money is important, but knowing what you are saving for is equally important.

Patidar earns Rs 38 lakh a year. He has built his retirement plan around EPF and NPS. His calculations suggest that he could accumulate a corpus of around Rs 20 crore by the time he retires at 60.

At first glance, this looks like a well-planned retirement journey, but there is another side to his story. His family went through financial difficulties after his father’s business suffered losses during Covid. The family had to sell ancestral property and use savings to clear debt. Patidar is now the sole earning member and has responsibilities towards his parents and younger sister. He is also planning for his own marriage.

These responsibilities have affected his ability to invest in mutual funds and other financial assets. His journey made me think about some important lessons that salaried investors should take seriously.

Your retirement corpus may look big, but inflation can change everything

This is the biggest lesson I learnt from Patidar’s journey.

He is aiming for a retirement corpus of around Rs 20 crore. For someone who is 28 today, this may sound like a reasonable long-term target. But the problem is that Rs 20 crore after 32 years will not have the same purchasing power as Rs 20 crore today. At 6% annual inflation, Rs 20 crore after 32 years would be worth roughly Rs 3.1 crore in today’s money. That is a massive difference.

This is why I believe retirement planning should begin with expenses rather than a random corpus target.

How much does a person spend today? How much will those expenses increase by the time they retire? And how much money will be required to maintain the same lifestyle?

These are the questions investors should ask before deciding whether Rs 5 crore, Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore will be enough.

The lesson: Do not confuse the future value of your investments with their purchasing power.

A retirement calculator may show a large number. But that number alone cannot tell you whether you will be financially comfortable.

A high salary does not mean you have enough money to invest

Patidar earns Rs 38 lakh a year, and yet he has limited room for additional investments after meeting his financial responsibilities. He is supporting his parents, contributing towards his sister’s education and wedding, and preparing for his own marriage. He also has an education loan commitment.

This is an important reminder for salaried investors. We often assume that someone earning Rs 30 lakh or Rs 40 lakh a year should be able to invest a substantial amount every month, but salary is only one part of the financial picture.

Family responsibilities, loans, household expenses and other commitments can significantly reduce the amount available for investments. Patidar’s experience shows that a high salary does not automatically translate into a large investment portfolio. The important thing is to understand how much money is actually available after essential expenses.

The lesson: Calculate your investible surplus, not just your annual salary.

A realistic investment plan should fit your financial situation. It should not be based on what someone earning a similar salary is investing.

Family responsibilities should not become a reason to postpone investing forever

Patidar’s financial journey has been shaped by his family’s difficult experience. His father’s business suffered losses and the family had to deal with debt and sell property. As the sole earning member, Patidar has taken responsibility for supporting his family.

There is nothing wrong with that, but his journey also highlights a problem that many salaried Indians face. They postpone investments because they believe they will start once their family responsibilities are over.

First comes the education loan, then the wedding, a house and some other financial commitment. The problem is that responsibilities rarely disappear completely. This does not mean that a person should ignore family needs and invest aggressively. It means that personal financial goals should also have a place in the budget.

Even if the amount is small, starting early can make a difference over a long investment horizon. The investment amount can increase as income grows or expenses reduce.

The lesson: Do not wait for the perfect financial situation to begin investing.

Start with what you can afford and build from there.

EPF and NPS are a strong foundation, but retirement planning cannot stop there

Patidar is relying mainly on EPF and NPS for his retirement. Both provide a disciplined way to save for the long term. EPF deductions happen automatically through salary. NPS also encourages regular contributions.

This is particularly useful for someone who may otherwise find it difficult to invest consistently. But I believe the important lesson is that retirement planning should not become a calculation based only on these two accounts.

A person’s retirement needs depend on several factors. Their expected expenses, retirement age, health, family responsibilities, investment returns and how much flexibility they want after retirement. Patidar is considering adding mutual funds and other investments as his financial commitments become manageable.

That is a sensible direction to explore. However, the right investment mix will depend on his goals, risk appetite and time horizon.

The lesson: Use EPF and NPS as part of your retirement plan, not as a substitute for reviewing the entire plan.

Investors should understand how much they are accumulating, what they may need and whether their existing savings are enough.

Your family’s financial problems can become your financial problems

This is perhaps the most human part of Patidar’s journey. His family faced financial difficulties after his father’s business suffered losses. The family had to sell ancestral property and use savings to clear debt.

Patidar is now responsible for supporting his parents and younger sister. This is not unusual in India. Many young professionals are not planning only for themselves. They are also helping their parents, paying for siblings’ education and preparing for family events.

These responsibilities can affect their savings and investments. Patidar’s experience also shows why financial planning should include protection against unexpected events. An emergency fund can help a family deal with sudden expenses without immediately disturbing long-term investments.

Adequate health insurance can reduce the risk of medical expenses becoming a financial burden. Life insurance may also be important when family members depend on one person’s income. The exact requirements will vary from family to family. But the larger point is clear.

The lesson: Financial security is not only about building wealth. It is also about protecting the money you have already built.

Do not blindly trust the return assumption in a retirement calculator

Patidar’s retirement projections depend on assumptions about salary growth, EPF interest and NPS returns. These assumptions help estimate how much his investments could grow. But they are not guarantees. NPS returns are market-linked. EPF interest rates can change.

Salary increases may not happen at the same pace every year. There could also be periods when Patidar needs to reduce contributions because of family responsibilities. This is why retirement planning should not be treated as a one-time calculation.

Investors should review their projections periodically. If their salary increases, they can consider increasing their contributions. If their expenses rise, they may need to adjust their investment plan. If the expected corpus falls short, they may have to save more, work longer or reconsider their retirement lifestyle.

The point is not to get the exact retirement number right today. It is to understand whether the current plan is moving in the right direction.

The lesson: A retirement calculator is a planning tool, not a promise of future wealth.

The biggest financial mistake may be ignoring your own future while helping everyone else

Patidar’s story made me think about a common situation in Indian households. A young person starts earning. The family has financial responsibilities. The person begins supporting parents, siblings and other dependants. Personal financial goals take a back seat. This can continue for years.

But retirement is also a financial responsibility. It may be decades away, but it requires money that cannot be arranged overnight. Patidar has already started saving through EPF and NPS, and that gives him a foundation. The next step is to gradually build a financial plan that also accounts for his other goals. His sister’s education and wedding, own marriage, emergency savings and retirement goals may require different investment timelines and different levels of risk.

The important thing is to avoid treating retirement as something that can be planned only after every other responsibility is completed.

The lesson: Supporting your family and securing your own future should not be mutually exclusive goals.

What Patidar’s journey taught me

Patidar’s story is not about someone who has made all the right financial decisions. It is about someone who has started thinking seriously about money at a relatively young age. He has a good salary. He is saving regularly. He understands the importance of retirement planning.

But his journey also shows that financial planning is not simply about putting a number into a calculator and waiting for it to grow. Inflation can change the value of that number. Family responsibilities can affect how much you save. Unexpected expenses can disturb your investments. And a high salary does not necessarily mean that you have enough money for every financial goal. For me, the biggest takeaway is this.

Retirement planning should not begin with the question, “How much money can I accumulate?” It should begin with, “What kind of financial life do I want after I stop earning?

Once you answer that question, the corpus target becomes more meaningful. And your investments can be planned around the life you actually want to live.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the financial journey and retirement projections shared by D S Patidar. The corpus estimates are illustrative and depend on assumptions regarding salary growth, investment returns, contributions and inflation. Actual returns and retirement outcomes may vary. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and investment needs before making investment decisions.

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