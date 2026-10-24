Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth over Rs 5,800 crore in the semiconductor and technology sectors during the two-day MP Semiconductor Summit-2026 in Indore. The state government projects more than 10,000 jobs from the proposed projects.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the summit at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday (October 23). He said the proposals were received after one-to-one meetings with representatives of more than 12 companies and institutions working in semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centres, IT infrastructure, AVGC-XR and health-tech.

The state government also issued letters of intent for land allotment to five companies with proposed investments of Rs 9,625 crore. These projects are expected to create over 4,450 direct jobs in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior.

इंदौर में आयोजित ‘Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit 2026’ में ₹5,800 करोड़ से अधिक के निवेश प्रस्ताव प्राप्त हुए हैं, जिससे 10 हजार से अधिक युवाओं के लिए रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित होंगे। #MPSemiconductorSummit https://t.co/jocnlxG0z3 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 23, 2026

Land allotted to 5 companies

At the summit, the Madhya Pradesh government allotted land to five semiconductor companies for projects with a proposed investment of about Rs 10,000 crore, Yadav said.

“At this event, we allotted land to five semiconductor companies for projects with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore,” the Chief Minister told reporters after the conference.

He added that the government had received fresh proposals from five companies involving potential investments of Rs 5,800 crore. These projects could generate employment for more than 10,000 people.

The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh was positioning itself alongside states such as Gujarat and Assam in India’s emerging semiconductor industry. He said the state’s semiconductor policy would provide support to investors through incentives, faster approvals and infrastructure support.

Global interest in MP’s semiconductor plans

The summit saw participation from more than 1,000 delegates, including representatives from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Sweden. The government presented the development as evidence of growing international interest in Madhya Pradesh’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing plans.

CM Yadav said the state intended to develop as one of India’s leading semiconductor and technology hubs. He announced the creation of a Semiconductor Centre of Excellence and a Centre of Excellence for Photonics and Quantum Technologies to support research, innovation, chip design and skill development.

Semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, advanced packaging, chip design and other high-technology industries would be prioritised in the development of the Indore-Ujjain Economic Corridor.

Taiwan offers training support

Taiwan’s potential role in building skilled manpower for Madhya Pradesh’s semiconductor sector came up during the summit. Dr Lung-Jieh Yang, Director of the Science and Technology Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, said Taiwan could help train young people from the state in semiconductor technology.

He said youth trained in Taiwan could later contribute to developing technical expertise within Madhya Pradesh. Taiwan is a major global centre for semiconductor manufacturing and chip design, and its involvement in training programmes could support the state’s efforts to build a local talent base.

Ashok Chandak, President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), said Madhya Pradesh had opportunities to expand its semiconductor industry because the state government was taking continuous initiatives. However, he stressed that closer coordination between the Centre’s and states’ electronics and semiconductor policies was necessary to strengthen the industry across India.

MoUs to build ecosystem

The Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation signed memoranda of understanding with five institutions during the summit. The agreements aim to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem, promote industry-oriented training, facilitate investment and encourage research and development.

The institutions include the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India, SEMI India, the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali, the International Semiconductor Industry Group in London, and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai.

The government also handed over letters of intent to seven companies for office space at the Electronics Complex in Pardesipura, Indore.

Investment pipeline and implementation

MP government had introduced more than 25 policies over the past two-and-a-half years to expand investment and industrial development. CM Yadav claimed that Madhya Pradesh had received investment proposals worth around Rs 34 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit and other initiatives, with more than 30 per cent moving towards implementation.

The Chief Minister assured investors of single-window clearances, faster approvals and affordable round-the-clock electricity. He also invited industry representatives to participate in the state’s upcoming Global Investors Summit.