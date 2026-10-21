New Toyota Fortuner Global debut on December 1, India launch next year

Major update to bring new styling and enhanced technology as competition intensifies in the premium SUV segment.

Toyota will unveil the new Fortuner on December 1, 2026, FE can confirm. Like the latest Hilux revealed earlier this year, the updated SUV will receive a major cosmetic and mechanical overhaul rather than an entirely new-generation model, sources told FE.

The new Fortuner is expected to go on sale in India next year, after Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces the facelifted Innova Hycross. The SUV currently averages around 3,000 units in monthly sales but is likely to face increased competition from rivals, including the recently launched Kia Sorento, which clocked around 1,800 units in its first full month on sale. Other rivals include the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tayron.

The updated Fortuner will continue to use the existing IMV ladder-frame platform and bodyshell, although multiple sheet metal changes are expected to incorporate Toyota’s latest design language. The SUV is set to retain its rugged, upright character while adopting sharper surfaces and modern styling cues inspired by the Japanese automaker’s latest ladder-frame models.

At the front, the new Fortuner is expected to feature a bolder, more upright fascia, an updated mesh grille, sharper headlamps and prominent vertical design elements. The rear will receive a redesigned tailgate and a sleek, connected LED light bar spanning its width, alongside revised tail-lamp graphics inspired by Toyota’s higher-end off-road SUVs.

The cabin will undergo a substantial overhaul, drawing heavily from the latest Hilux. Key changes are expected to include a significantly larger central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, improved dashboard materials and revised ergonomics.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also expected, at least on higher variants, with an expanded Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite. Indian buyers could see a wider availability of Level 2 ADAS features, including full-speed adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist across more variants.

Under the hood, the current powertrain options are expected to continue, including the 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Toyota could also consider reintroducing the 2.7-litre petrol engine to cater to buyers seeking a rugged, petrol-powered SUV.