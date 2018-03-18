All-new Triumph Scrambler 1200 spied testing: Details on Triumph’s most powerful Scrambler yet

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 has been spotted recently. The motorcycle looks all-terrain ready and has been snapped with minimalistic bodywork by the folks at MCN. As the name suggests, it is believed that the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will pack in a 1200cc engine that will offer fat torque low down in the rev range just like the Bobber. While the Scrambler in its present form is good for 54 bhp of power and 79 Nm of torque, the engine on the new Scrambler might deliver 76 bhp and 100 Nm. The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 is also expected to come with multiple riding modes so that the rider can adjust the settings as per his requirements. The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will come with Brembo brakes in order to have an uncompromised braking performance. Furthermore, there will also be an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard to offer added safety and convenience. At the front, one can see the long travel forks along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear that will help in taking on any terrain with ease.

The front end of the motorcycle will most likely get 21-inch wheels that will help in going through broken surfaces. The present-day Street Scrambler runs on 19-inch wheels. As one would expect from a Scrambler, this Triumph too gets an engine bash plate, brush guards and knuckle guards. In terms of design, the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 looks in early stages of testing and hence, its minimalistic bodywork does not look like final. The front end is seen with a LED headlamp and this will surely make its way into the production model.

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 is expected to make its global debut at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy in November. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Image Source: MCN