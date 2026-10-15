A large investment in an insurance policy can attract the attention of the Income Tax Department if the taxpayer cannot satisfactorily explain where the money came from. This is particularly important when the investment is funded through accumulated savings, cash withdrawals or money received from family members. Simply claiming that the money came from relatives may not be enough if the tax authorities question the source and the available explanation does not satisfy them.

This is what happened in the case of Shanmugasundaram Venkatachalapathy, a Tamil Nadu government doctor who also ran a private clinic. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s Chennai Bench, in an order dated September 26, 2025, dismissed his appeal against a Rs 69.56 lakh addition made under Section 69 of the Income Tax Act.

The addition related to investments in two LIC policies worth a total of Rs 85.96 lakh purchased in his son’s name. The doctor claimed that the money came from his savings and contributions, gifts and loans from relatives, but the tribunal found no reason to interfere with the earlier appellate order that had rejected his explanations.

How did the LIC investment come under the tax department’s scanner?

The doctor had filed his income tax return for assessment year 2017-18, declaring total income of Rs 21.80 lakh. He was employed by the Tamil Nadu government and also earned income from his private medical practice.

The tax department received information from its Investigation Wing that he had invested Rs 40.01 lakh and Rs 45.95 lakh in two LIC policies in the name of his son, V. Karthick. The total investment was Rs 85.96 lakh.

The Assessing Officer questioned the source of the funds. After considering the doctor’s explanation, the officer treated Rs 69.56 lakh as unexplained investment under Section 69 and applied the tax provisions under Section 115BBE.

The doctor challenged the addition before the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals, but the appeal was dismissed. He then approached the ITAT.

Doctor says money came from savings, wife and relatives

The doctor argued that the investment was not made from an unexplained source. He said the money came from his accumulated savings, salary withdrawals, contributions from his wife and gifts or loans from relatives.

In his appeal, he cited Rs 29.68 lakh from retained earnings and cash balances, Rs 16.95 lakh from his spouse’s income and retained earnings, Rs 19.22 lakh in gifts from relatives and another Rs 3.69 lakh from his spouse’s retained earnings.

He maintained that the relatives who provided the money had their own sources of income and had used their savings and retirement benefits to make the contributions.

However, the CIT(A) was not satisfied with these explanations. The authority examined the submissions and gave reasons for rejecting them.

The ITAT noted that the doctor had relied on money received from his spouse, mother, sister and other relatives. But it found that the CIT(A) had already considered his explanations in detail.

The tribunal observed that it did not find any reason to interfere with the lower appellate authority’s order. It therefore upheld the addition and dismissed the appeal.

How the tax case unfolded: A timeline

August 4, 2017: The date of filing the original income tax return is recorded in the doctor’s application seeking condonation of delay. The return was for assessment year 2017-18.

March 30, 2021: The Assessing Officer issued a notice under Section 148 after reopening the assessment. The department had also flagged professional receipts that it believed had not been declared.

April 30, 2021: The doctor filed a fresh return declaring total income of Rs 21.80 lakh.

May 6, 2021: A notice under Section 143(2) was issued. The doctor later challenged the assessment on the ground that he had not received a valid notice. The tribunal subsequently found that the notice had been delivered, according to India Post tracking records.

February 2022: After earlier notices did not receive a response, the Assessing Officer issued a show-cause notice under Section 144, fixing February 23, 2022, as the compliance date. The doctor then responded and sought a video-conference hearing.

March 28, 2022: The doctor appeared with his accountant for a video-conference hearing and made submissions on the issues raised by the department.

November 7, 2023: The CIT(A) dismissed his appeal and upheld the additions.

August 2, 2024: The doctor filed an appeal before the ITAT, according to the timeline recorded in his application for condonation of delay.

September 22, 2025: The ITAT heard the appeal.

September 26, 2025: The tribunal condoned the 209-day delay in filing the appeal but dismissed it on merits, upholding the CIT(A)’s order.

The tribunal also rejected the doctor’s challenge to the assessment notice

The doctor had argued that the assessment should be cancelled because he had not received a valid notice under Section 143(2).

The tribunal examined the assessment record and found that the notice had been issued on May 6, 2021, and sent through speed post. India Post tracking records showed that it had been delivered.

The tribunal rejected this argument.

It also considered the doctor’s other grounds of appeal, including his challenge to the addition relating to professional receipts. The Assessing Officer had found that pharmaceutical companies, including USV Pvt. Ltd. and Unichem Laboratories Ltd., had paid him Rs 2,20,722 during the relevant year and deducted tax at source under Section 194J.

The department treated this amount as professional income that had not been declared in the return. The doctor argued that the receipts had already been included in his reported turnover or gross receipts. However, the ITAT ultimately dismissed the appeal, leaving the additions upheld by the CIT(A) undisturbed.

What should taxpayers keep in mind when funding large investments?

Anita Basrur, Partner at Sudit K Parekh & Co LLP, said the responsibility of explaining the source of funds rests with the taxpayer in cases involving unexplained investments under Section 69 of the Income Tax Act.

“Section 69 pertains to unexplained investment. As per law, the burden is on the taxpayer to prove the source of funds used for the investments,” she said.

Basrur said that when a taxpayer invests a substantial amount in an LIC policy for a child, the key consideration is whether the source of funds can be satisfactorily explained.

“Merely establishing the relationship is not enough; the taxpayer should demonstrate the genuineness of the transaction, relative’s creditworthiness, source of funds, availability of funds and the actual movement of money,” she said.

The important point is that a gift from a relative and an unexplained investment are not the same thing. The tax treatment depends on the facts, the applicable provisions and the evidence available. Gifts from relatives covered by the Income Tax Act’s definition are generally exempt from tax in the recipient’s hands, but that does not automatically settle every question about the source of funds used for an investment.

According to Basrur, bank statements, income tax returns, gift deeds, loan confirmations and evidence of the donor’s financial capacity can help establish the genuineness of an investment.

“Gifts and loans must be supported by credible documentation and a clear financial trail,” she said.

This is especially relevant when the money comes from relatives. Taxpayers should be able to show not just who provided the funds, but also whether the person had the financial capacity to do so and how the money reached the taxpayer or the insurer.

In this case, the tribunal did not hold that purchasing LIC policies in a child’s name was itself a tax violation. It upheld the addition because it found no reason to overturn the CIT(A)’s decision after the explanations offered by the doctor had been examined.

For taxpayers, the practical lesson is to keep records of large financial transactions and ensure that the source of funds can be explained with supporting evidence. If money is received from relatives, it is useful to preserve records showing who provided it, how it was transferred and the financial capacity of the person making the contribution.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the order passed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Bench, in Shanmugasundaram Venkatachalapathy vs Income Tax Officer, Ward 4, dated September 26, 2025. The information is for general awareness and should not be treated as tax or legal advice. Tax implications depend on the facts of each case and the applicable provisions of law. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to their circumstances.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.