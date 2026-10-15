Tata Communications said the loss margin on its digital portfolio narrowed to 3.6% in the second quarter of FY27, down from 6.9% in the previous quarter. The company disclosed the figure in an investor presentation in a filing with the exchanges.

The presentation describes the digital portfolio as being on the path to break-even. The loss on the portfolio in the quarter was Rs 107 crore.

A steady narrowing since FY25

The company had reported a digital margin of minus 9.7% for the whole of FY25, which translated into a loss of Rs 886 crore. The margin improved to minus 6.9% in the first quarter of this fiscal year and to minus 3.6% in the second. The presentation does not say when the company expects the portfolio to break even.

ALSO READ Gujarat PSUs pay record Rs. 385 crore dividend to State Government

Tata Communications’ growth strategy

The company has framed its plan around three measures: absolute EBITDA growth, net promoter score and employee satisfaction. These sit at the top of what the presentation calls the “Big Why”. Beneath them are five priorities. They are accelerated network growth, profitability in the digital portfolio, a higher share of platforms in the revenue mix, sales contribution and agility in operations.

AI infrastructure and enterprise solutions

A large part of the presentation covers the company’s AI offering, which it describes as a unified stack with three layers. The first is hardware. Tata Communications said it has invested in GPU infrastructure in India so that enterprises can run AI that is secure and sovereign. It added that enterprise data stays inside the organisation and complies with local data residency rules.

The second layer deals with data and intelligence. Through its Commotion platform, the company builds an enterprise-wide context graph that links data, workflows and business knowledge. The aim is for AI agents to produce business outcomes rather than generic answers. The third layer is about action. The company said Commotion is also used to build applications for omni-channel customer engagement, and that its background in communications gives it an advantage in turning intelligence into outcomes.

AI deployments across FMCG, insurance

The company cited two deployments. In the first, the field force of a large FMCG company covering more than four million outlets starts each day with a personalised, AI-generated brief. The brief is delivered as a voice call in the local language, and more than 700 agents are live.

In the second, a leading insurer with 37 million customers runs its contact centre on AI workers across sales, claims and service, under a single contract and a unified service level agreement. The company said the deployment handles more than 600,000 voice AI minutes a month. It did not name either customer.

Tata Communications’ client base

The filing said 300 of the Fortune 500 companies and 380 of the ET 500 are customers. It also said the company carries 70% of India’s live financial services data traffic. The leadership slide lists Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as managing director and chief executive.

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is part of the Tata Group and describes itself as a global digital ecosystem enabler. It serves enterprises in more than 190 countries and territories with connectivity, collaboration, cloud, security, and media solutions. Its customers include 300 of the Fortune 500, and the company says it connects businesses to 80% of the world’s cloud giants. Its network includes one of the world’s largest subsea cable systems. The company is listed on the NSE and BSE and is headquartered in Mumbai.

Tata Communications share price today

Tata Communications’ share price increased by 4.76% as of market close on October 15. The company’s share price decreased 0.47% in the past month. Furthermore, Tata Communications’ share price decreased 11.08% in the past year.