Toyota prices updated Glanza at Rs 6.99 lakh, widens premium over Maruti’s donor model

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the updated Glanza starting at ₹6.99 lakh. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a CNG automatic option, its ₹89,000 premium over the shared Maruti Baleno platform puts Toyota’s brand-differentiation strategy to the test.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the updated version of its Glanza hatchback, priced from ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), adding Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), new comfort features and an automatic transmission option for CNG variants. However, the launch also highlights a growing pricing gap between Toyota’s rebadged models and the Maruti Suzuki vehicles on which they are based.

The starting price of the Glanza is nearly ₹89,000 higher than that of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which was launched in September at ₹6.099 lakh. The two hatchbacks share their underlying platform, engine and most mechanical components, with differences primarily in styling, branding and certain equipment details.

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The Glanza is part of the vehicle-sharing partnership between Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation, which allows the two Japanese automakers to expand their product portfolios by supplying vehicles to each other.

Toyota sells the Baleno-based Glanza, the Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Ertiga-based Rumion, while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki, in turn, sells the Toyota Innova HyCross-based Invicto.

The strategy has helped Toyota expand its presence in the domestic passenger vehicle market without having to develop every model independently. Maruti-derived models collectively accounted for more than half of the Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s passenger vehicle sales.

However, the latest Glanza pricing makes the value proposition an important consideration. The updated Baleno also offers Level 2 ADAS and ventilated front seats, alongside the same Z12E petrol engine. Toyota’s challenge will be to persuade customers to pay more for the Glanza’s brand identity, styling and ownership proposition when the underlying product is substantially similar.

For Toyota, rebadging remains an efficient way to broaden its portfolio and increase sales. The longer-term challenge is to build sufficient differentiation for its products to command a premium rather than rely primarily on a change of badge and styling.