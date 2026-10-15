Mumbai JVPD flyover: Commuters who travel through Mumbai’s western suburbs could soon get relief from traffic congestion as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) works on the Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) flyover. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce peak-hour travel from approximately 45 minutes to 20 minutes, saving motorists around 25 minutes.

As per the official update shared by BMC on X, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to make the flyover operational by December 31, 2027, three months ahead of its slated completion deadline of March 31, 2028.

Mumbai JVPD flyover: How will commuters benefit?

The flyover is likely to enhance connectivity across Vile Parle West, Juhu, Andheri West and Versova by allowing motorists to bypass five major traffic junctions.

Underlining the project’s significance, Bangar stated, “The primary objective of the bridge is to improve road connectivity in the western suburbs and reduce the pressure of vehicles at major junctions.”

As per the BMC, the new route is likely to reduce delays during peak hours, bringing the estimated journey time down to around 20 minutes from the current 45 minutes.

JVPD flyover: Route, length and width

The 1.75 km flyover is being built between the end of the C.D. Barfiwala flyover in Andheri West and Juhu-Versova Link Road. The elevated structure will measure 15.10 metres in width.

BMC has also highlighted its importance for vehicles travelling towards the proposed Versova-Bandra Sea Link and Mumbai Coastal Road (North).

Mumbai JVPD flyover: Key highlights

Length: 15.10 metres

Target opening date: December 31, 2027

Width: 1.75 km

Expected travel time saving: 25 minutes during peak hours

When will the JVPD flyover open?

The project’s slated completion deadline is March 31, 2028. However, Bangar has asked officials to speed up the construction and make the flyover operational by December 31, 2027.

During the site survey, he reviewed construction progress, the project timeline and traffic diversions. To speed up the work, Bangar ordered the officials to divide the project into phases, deploy separate teams and carry out the activities in the same period.

What are the major construction challenges?

Several engineering and utility-related works must be completed before the flyover can open. These consist of moving approximately 400 metres of water pipelines with diameters of 60 mm and 900 mm, shifting a 1,200-mm sewer line using microtunnelling technology and relocating and placing a 300-mm sewer line.

Construction will also need coordination with Mumbai Metro Line 2B.

Other challenges include installing girders beneath a metro station using a sideways-sliding technique. Building a 72-metre arch bridge at the 90 Feet Junction and creating longer spans near Juhu Circle to reduce the number of pillars.

Better connectivity for Mumbai’s western suburbs

Bangar also emphasised the flyover’s role in improving access to upcoming road projects. He stated, “This flyover will also be important for vehicles heading towards the proposed Versova-Bandra Sea Link and Mumbai Coastal Road (North).”

Once operational, the JVPD flyover is projected to make road travel more convenient for motorists across Juhu, Andheri West, Vile Parle West and Versova.