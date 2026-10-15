Gujarat Energy Limited (GEL) and GSPL Transmission Limited (GTL), Gujarat Government undertakings, have set a new financial benchmark by paying a total dividend of Rs. 384.67 crore to the State Government for the financial year 2025-26.

According to an official release on Wednesday, the cheques for the dividend amount were presented to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar by Avantika Singh, managing director of Gujarat Energy Limited and vice chairperson of GTL.

The dividend paid by GEL and GSPL Transmission Limited is the highest-ever amount paid to the State Government in a single financial year by any company under its control.