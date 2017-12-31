2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 spied with more colour options: Official launch likely next month

The 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been recently spied with a couple of more colour options. A few days back, the new model was spied for the first time in a racing red colour at the company's production facility at Chakan in Pune. Now, the Dominar has been spied in two new additional colours as seen in the spy images issued by NDTV Auto and Thrust Zone. First, the bike is seen at a dealership in matte black shade coupled to golden coloured alloy wheels. The power cruiser has also been snapped recently in a light blue shade and it is interesting to see that Bajaj has opted for such a bright colour for its Dominar 400 for the first time ever since its launch. This blue colour too gets golden alloy wheels that make the bike look upmarket and more premium. The new colours for the new 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 are expected to be launched next month. Currently, the motorcycle is available for sale in four colour options that go by the name Matte Black, Moon White, Midnight Blue and Twilight Plum.

Mechanically, there will no changes to the 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 and the motorcycle will continue to get its power from the same 373cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The unit is good for churning out respective power and torque of 34.5 hp and 35 Nm. The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The Bajaj Dominar 400 comes to a halt without my difficulty as it comes assisted with disc brakes at both ends. These further come linked to an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) for added safety and convenience.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is currently priced in the Indian two-wheeler market at Rs 1.42 lakh for the non-ABS trim while the ABS variant will set you back by Rs 1.56 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the new models to come with no or marginal hike over the current price tag.

Image Source: NDTV Auto, Thrust Zone