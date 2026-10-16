Elon Musk unveils thruster-equipped Tesla Roadster

Production of the all-electric sports car is targeted for 2028, nearly nine years after its original unveiling.

Elon Musk Tesla Roadster: Tesla has unveiled its redesigned second-generation Roadster, featuring SpaceX-developed thrusters, at a demonstration at the rocket test facility in McGregor, Texas. Chief executive Elon Musk said production of the all-electric sports car is targeted for 2028, nearly nine years after its original unveiling.

Musk, alongside Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen and vice-president of vehicle engineering Lars Moravy, showcased the car’s experimental technology, including a propulsion system designed to deliver extraordinary acceleration. The company has not disclosed its price or confirmed a launch schedule.

Tesla said the Roadster reached 60 mph (96 kph) in 0.81 seconds during a demonstration on a limited test track, claiming it would be the world’s quickest production car. The company also cited a top speed exceeding 230 mph (370 kph), although these performance claims remain subject to production specifications and testing.

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SpaceX-inspired technology

The Roadster uses two carbon-overwrapped pressure vessels carrying a combined 600 litres of compressed air, feeding 10 nozzles. Four rear thrusters are designed to generate more than 80 kilonewtons of thrust, according to Moravy. The system can be recharged by the vehicle itself, eliminating the need for specialised propellant.

The car also features a suction system beneath the body to increase grip, alongside adjustable aerodynamics designed to improve cornering and high-speed stability. Tesla said the thruster package would be an optional upgrade, with some features restricted to the Rocket trim and availability varying by market.

Radical design, uncertain timeline

The two-seat Roadster draws inspiration from aerospace engineering, including the SR-71 reconnaissance aircraft. Its proposed features include seats integrated into the chassis and steer-by-wire controls for steering, braking and acceleration, with a yoke replacing the conventional steering wheel.

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Despite the dramatic demonstration, the production model’s final specifications, road legality and commercial timeline remain uncertain.

In India, Tesla currently sells the Model Y electric SUV with standard and LWB options, imported as a completely built unit. The company recorded a monthly sales high of 291 vehicles in September 2026, according to registration data. Tesla operates showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram and more are expected to be activated in the coming months.



Separately, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink is seeking to enter India, but its commercial rollout continues to face regulatory and security-clearance hurdles, including requirements concerning spectrum allocation and local infrastructure.