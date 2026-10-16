Honda’s first electric SUV for India to debut on December 2

New Honda SUV will be based on the 0 Alpha concept shown earlier.

Honda Cars India will unveil the production-spec 0 Alpha electric SUV on December 2. The new SUV was showcased in October 2025 as a concept. This will be Honda’s first all-electric model for India and is expected to be manufactured at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

The marketing name for the production-spec SUV is expected to be announced in the coming weeks before the global debut. This new SUV will be Honda’s contender in the competitive mid-size electric SUV segment that include the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella and the Tata Sierra EV.

Honda 0 Alpha’s pricing challenge

Local manufacturing will be critical to Honda’s ability to price the 0 Alpha competitively. With established rivals leveraging domestic manufacturing, supplier networks and economies of scale, Honda is said to be working on to localise key components and manage battery costs to avoid pricing the SUV at a disadvantage.

The midsize electric SUV segment is becoming increasingly crowded, with buyers evaluating driving range, technology, cabin space, charging convenience and ownership costs alongside brand credentials. Mahindra has positioned the BE 6 around performance and technology with futuristic styling, while Hyundai , Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki are targeting buyers seeking familiar SUV packaging and everyday usability.

ALSO READ Why Creta remains undisputed king of midsize SUVs





Expected battery and range

For the Honda electric SUV, details on powertrain are still scarce. Honda has earlier confirmed two battery pack options, both using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Capacities are expected to range from 65 kWh to 75 kWh, while the SUV is likely to initially feature a single-motor, front-wheel-drive configuration.

For the styling, we expect the Honda Electric SUV to closely resemble the radically styled concept shown earlier. On the inside, it will get a large infotainment screen and a smaller driver’s display.

Expect more details on Honda’s first electric SUV to trickle down as the global debut nears.