Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Limited, generated around Rs 2.21 crore by disposing of iron scrap under the government’s Special Campaign 6. The company also cleared 62,720 square feet of office and workplace space as part of the drive to improve cleanliness, resource utilisation and administrative efficiency.

According to the Ministry of Coal’s progress report for October 2–16, ECL disposed of 413.5 metric tonnes of scrap against an identified quantity of 850 metric tonnes. The disposal of iron scrap on October 14 alone generated Rs 2,21,31,359.

“The disposal of iron scrap on October 14 generated Rs 2,21,31,359, contributing to resource recovery and the productive utilisation of obsolete materials,” the ministry said in its release.

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, reviewed the progress of Special Campaign 6, taking stock of the implementation of various activities under the campaign. The review focused on progress achieved in cleanliness drives, effective space management, disposal of pending matters and other campaign-related activities across the Ministry and its CPSEs. Senior officers of the Ministry were present during the review meeting, reaffirming the commitment to timely implementation, improved workplace efficiency and the objectives of Special Campaign 6 #SpecialCampaign6 #MinistryOfCoal #Swachhata — Ministry of Coal (@CoalMinistry) October 16, 2026

Space cleared at 10 locations

Under the cleanliness component of the campaign, ECL carried out activities at 10 identified locations. It cleared 62,720 square feet of space against a target of 2,08,052 square feet, achieving about 30 per cent of its target.

The exercise is intended to remove obsolete and unserviceable material that occupies valuable space across company establishments. The ministry said the campaign seeks to optimise office space, reduce redundant records and improve the use of available resources.

Progress on physical records

ECL also reviewed 647 physical files against a target of 1,200 during the campaign period. Of these, 567 obsolete files were disposed of against a target of 1,000. The disposal of old files is part of a wider effort to reduce record pendency and streamline administrative processes.

Special Campaign 6 focuses on identifying redundant records, clearing scrap and e-waste, and improving workplace digitalisation across ministries, departments and public sector undertakings.

Digital file review advances

The company made comparatively stronger progress in digital records management. ECL reviewed 3,098 electronic files against a target of 3,800, completing more than 81 per cent of its target. It also closed 2,148 electronic files out of 3,600 identified for closure, representing nearly 60 per cent of the target.

The ministry said these measures aim to reduce redundant records and improve administrative efficiency across ECL’s establishments.

What special campaign 6 aims to do?

Special Campaign 6 is a government-wide cleanliness and administrative efficiency initiative. For the Ministry of Coal and its public sector enterprises, it focuses on scientific disposal of e-waste, scrap clearance, office-space optimisation and workplace digitalisation.

The campaign runs from October 2 to October 31, 2026, and aligns with the government’s “Waste to Wealth” vision. It encourages public sector organisations to identify obsolete assets, segregate waste and dispose of it systematically. ECL earned Rs 2.21 crore by selling scrap, generating revenue while clearing old and unused materials from its workplaces.