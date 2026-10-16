Stellantis to launch 12 models by 2030, pumps Rs 4,000 crore

Of the 12 launches, seven will be all-new models and five upgrades, with the first due in Q2CY27

Stellantis India plans to invest ₹4,000 crore in the country as it prepares to launch 12 products across its Jeep and Citroën brands under its FaSTLAne 2030 roadmap, with an ambition to triple domestic sales volumes by the end of the decade. The automaker is looking to combine its global engineering capabilities with Indian partnerships and local development to expand its presence in a market where its brands have struggled to gain traction.

The product offensive will comprise seven all-new models and five major upgrades to existing vehicles, with the first launch scheduled for April-June 2027, Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India said on Thursday.

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In FY26, Stellantis sold 11,718 vehicles in India, giving it a market share of around 0.25%. Hazela said the company had nearly exhausted its earlier investment commitment of more than ₹11,000 crore, and the fresh investment would support the new product programme.

Of the seven all-new models, Jeep will introduce four — SUVs in the B, C and D segments, and a D-segment pickup. Citroën will add three models: a C-segment SUV, a D-segment multi-purpose vehicle and an A-segment car. Jeep currently sells the Compass, Wrangler, Meridian and Grand Cherokee, while Citroën’s portfolio includes the C3, BasaltX, AircrossX and C5 Aircross.

The products will draw on three sources of capability: Stellantis’ own engineering, its global engineering network and partnerships, including local collaborations. The company has a longstanding manufacturing joint venture with Tata Motors and recently signed an agreement with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to expand cooperation into advanced technology and product development.

“We will utilise three elements: our own engineering, global engineering and partnerships, and local partnerships. Elements from these partnerships can be used in some products. What matters is that every product we launch retains the brand DNA. That is non-negotiable,” Hazela said.

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The portfolio will also offer a mix of powertrain technologies, including CNG, hybrid and battery electric options. The choice will vary by model, with some products offered with multiple powertrains and others with one or two options, Hazela said.

Localisation will be another priority, with Stellantis targeting levels of around 90% across both brands. Citroën’s current localisation stands at 90-95%, depending on the model, while Jeep’s is around 70-75%. The company operates manufacturing facilities at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra and Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, besides engineering and software operations in Bengaluru.

Exports will remain central to the business model. Hazela said the company’s aspiration is to maintain a balance between exports and domestic sales, with each accounting for around 50% of production. This, he said, would prevent the company from becoming overly dependent on a single market, given that exports bring both opportunities and challenges.

Stellantis has a combined Jeep and Citroën network of more than 300 centres, around 80% of which sell both brands.