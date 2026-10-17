A new bill introduced by Republican lawmakers in the US could raise the salary threshold for certain H-1B visa workers from $60,000 to nearly $140,000 a year. The move could affect companies that depend on foreign workers, particularly those hiring through the H-1B programme.

The Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernisation Act, introduced by Republican Representative Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, seeks to change the rules that allow some companies to avoid additional requirements meant to protect American workers when hiring foreign employees.

Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio has introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

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The proposal comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration and Republican lawmakers push for tighter rules on the H-1B visa programme. Their proposals include higher fees, stricter checks on employers and new restrictions on companies that hire foreign workers.

Why could the H-1B salary threshold rise to $140,000?

Under current US law, companies classified as H-1B-dependent employers must meet additional requirements when hiring foreign workers. These companies are those where H-1B Visa workers make up a significant share of the workforce.

The rules require these employers to confirm that they have first tried to hire American workers before sponsoring additional H-1B employees. However, there is an exemption for certain foreign workers who earn at least $60,000 a year or hold a master’s degree or a higher qualification.

The proposed bill would raise this salary threshold to nearly $140,000. It would not mean that every H-1B visa holder must earn this amount. Instead, it would change the salary level at which certain workers can qualify for an exemption from the additional hiring requirements.

The $60,000 threshold was introduced in 1998 and has not been revised since then.

According to Grothman’s office, the original threshold was intended to be twice the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) National Average Wage Index at the time. The index has since risen to nearly $70,000, meaning twice that amount would be close to $140,000.

This would allow the salary requirement to change as average wages rise or fall, rather than remain unchanged for decades.

What did Republican lawmakers say?

Grothman said the existing salary threshold had failed to keep pace with wages and allowed companies to avoid protections intended for American workers.

“American workers should come first in their own country,” Grothman said in a press release on October 13.

“Employers should not be able to use a salary threshold established nearly three decades ago to bypass protections for qualified Americans. There is no excuse for leaving this threshold unchanged when it should have been raised years ago.”

He also criticised the US government for not updating the rule earlier.

“Washington’s failure to act shows how little the Establishment cares about unemployed Americans when employers want access to cheap foreign labor,” Grothman said.

“This bill would update that threshold and help ensure American workers have a fair opportunity to compete for these jobs.”

Husted also argued that the existing rule allowed companies that rely heavily on H-1B workers to avoid hiring American employees first.

Will the new H-1B salary rule take effect immediately?

No. The legislation is still at an early stage. The House bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. It would have to pass both the House of Representatives and the Senate before being signed into law by the president.

Until that happens, the existing $60,000 salary threshold remains in place for the exemption.

If passed, the bill would also ensure that the threshold keeps changing in line with the SSA’s National Average Wage Index, rather than remaining fixed at the same amount.

Other Republican proposals seek tighter H-1B visa rules

Grothman’s bill is one of several proposals from Republican lawmakers seeking to change the H-1B visa programme.

Representative Eli Crane of Arizona has introduced the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act. The proposal seeks to pause new H-1B visas for three years, lower the annual visa cap and introduce a $200,000 salary requirement.

Representative Beth Van Duyne of Texas has introduced the H-1B Visa Fraud Crackdown Act, which would increase penalties for serious violations of the programme. Meanwhile, Representative Chip Roy of Texas has proposed the American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act. It would end the H-1B pathway to permanent residency and change the way H-1B visas are awarded.

On the other hand, the Trump administration has pursued several changes to the programme, including a proposed fee of $103,265 on certain H-1B petitions. It has also proposed ending the 60-day grace period that allows foreign workers to remain in the US after losing their jobs.

The US government has also increased scrutiny of more than 200,000 H-1B renewal petitions. It has also blocked Microsoft, Adobe and other technology companies from using the PERM programme, a key process through which employers sponsor foreign workers for employment-based green cards.