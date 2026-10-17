South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellations and delays for several trains in the Hyderabad Division due to non-interlocking work at Manoharabad yard. The work is part of the doubling project between Medchal and Akanapet. The railway zone has also announced special trains between Nanded and Nagpur, and Jalna and Nagpur, to handle the additional passenger rush for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas on October 20.

Train services on several routes will be affected in October and November. The Kacheguda-Nizamabad trains will remain cancelled from October 17 to November 22, while services between Secunderabad and Siddipet, and Kacheguda and Medak, will face cancellations during specified dates in November.

Indian Railways train cancellations and delays: Check affected services

Train Nos. 77601 (Kacheguda-Nizamabad) and 77602 (Nizamabad-Kacheguda) will remain cancelled from October 17 to November 22.

The following services will also be cancelled:

Train Nos. 77653 and 77655, operating between Secunderabad and Siddipet, from November 16 to 22, except November 18.

Train No. 77654, operating between Siddipet and Secunderabad, from November 16 to 22, except November 18.

Train No. 77656, operating between Siddipet and Secunderabad, from November 16 to 22, except November 19.

Train Nos. 57301 (Kacheguda-Medak) and 57302 (Medak-Kacheguda) from November 16 to 22.

Four other trains will be regulated during the maintenance work. Train No. 17057 CST Mumbai-Lingampalli will be delayed by 60 minutes from November 15 to 21, while Train No. 17606 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kacheguda will be regulated by 75 minutes from November 14 to 20.

Train No. 17058 Lingampalli-CST Mumbai and Train No. 77605 Kacheguda-Purna will each be regulated by 60 minutes from November 16 to 22.

Cancelled trains

Sl. No. Train No. From – To Date of Journey Remarks 1 77601 Kacheguda – Nizamabad 17.10.2026 to 22.11.2026 Cancelled 2 77602 Nizamabad – Kacheguda 17.10.2026 to 22.11.2026 Cancelled 3 77653 Secunderabad – Siddipet 16.11.2026 to 22.11.2026 (except 18.11.2026) Cancelled 4 77654 Siddipet – Secunderabad 16.11.2026 to 22.11.2026 (except 18.11.2026) Cancelled 5 77655 Secunderabad – Siddipet 16.11.2026 to 22.11.2026 (except 18.11.2026) Cancelled 6 77656 Siddipet – Secunderabad 16.11.2026 to 22.11.2026 (except 19.11.2026) Cancelled 7 57301 Kacheguda – Medak 16.11.2026 to 22.11.2026 Cancelled 8 57302 Medak – Kacheguda 16.11.2026 to 22.11.2026 Cancelled

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: SCR announces special trains to Nagpur



To accommodate passengers travelling to Nagpur for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas on October 20, South Central Railway will operate special services between H.S. Nanded and Nagpur, and Jalna and Nagpur.

Train No. 07085 H.S. Nanded-Nagpur special will depart Nanded at 8 pm on October 19 and arrive in Nagpur at 10.25 am the following day. Its return service, Train No. 07086 Nagpur-H.S. Nanded special, will leave Nagpur at 11.55 pm on October 20 and reach Nanded at 9 am on October 21.

The railway will also operate Train No. 07083 Jalna-Nagpur special, departing Jalna at 5 pm on October 19 and reaching Nagpur at 12.10 pm the next day. Train No. 07084 Nagpur-Jalna special will leave Nagpur at 1 am on October 21 and arrive in Jalna at noon the same day.

The Nanded-Nagpur specials will stop at Mudkhed, Bhokar, Himayatnagar, Kinwat, Adilabad and Pimpalkuti in both directions. These trains will have Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The Jalna-Nagpur specials will halt at Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim and Akola in both directions. These services will comprise Chair Car and General Second Class coaches.

Passengers are advised to check the latest train information before travelling, particularly if their journey falls within the cancellation or regulation periods.